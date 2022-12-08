Next year is shaping up to be a turning point for savers

Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman says interest on savings should outstrip inflation next year.

People with money saved in the bank can expect to see the real value of their savings start to increase again some time from about the middle of next year, Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman says.

Couchman said the past few years, when inflation has outstripped interest payments on term deposits and higher interest savings accounts, had been relatively unusual.

The Reserve Bank is currently forecasting that the official cash rate will climb above inflation some time between September and December next year.

That would be the first time since early 2019 that the inflation-adjusted OCR had been in positive territory.

The phenomenon has been an international one.

British price comparison site Finder calculated that if the average UK saver put £7,509 (NZ$14412) into a savings account in 2017, the account would have lost more £1012, or 13.5% of its value, in real terms by the middle of this year.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said term deposit rates, unless very short term, tended to sit a bit above the OCR “so should get there sooner” than the OCR cross-over.

123RF ‘Saving’ has involved losing money in real terms during the period of the Covid pandemic, even without factoring in tax.

But the break-even point for savers would depend on their exact savings product, and what income tax they had to pay on bank interest.

One-year term deposit rates are currently sitting at about 5.1%, with the OCR at 4.25% and annual inflation last measured at 7.2%.

Couchman said that as well as being pushed up by the rising OCR, the end of the Reserve Bank’s Funding for Lending scheme this month was also having a positive impact on interest on savings.

The Funding for Lending scheme, established alongside quantitative easing as part of the central bank’s Covid response, provided banks with a total of $19 billion of relatively cheap funding to support their loan books.

But the end of the programme, and higher wholesale funding costs, meant banks were having to become more reliant on traditional sources of finance, increasing competition between them for term deposits, Couchman said.

Olsen agreed the withdrawal of Funding for Lending would have an impact on the market.

But he believed savers might not be back in the black for another year or so.

“I'd like to think it's within the next year, but I feel like it's towards the end of that 12-month period, rather than the shorter end, if you will.

“We are on the right path, but it will take a little bit of time to get there.”

The switch was needed, Olsen said.

“Until such time as you've got a ‘real’ OCR, and real interest rates generally that are positive, you're effectively still sending the message out there that people should spend rather than save.”