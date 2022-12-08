Supply chains risk a dose of 'long-Covid' thanks to inflation and weak global markets

Freight rates have dropped considerably but Massey University senior lecturer in supply chain management Dr Carel Bezuidenhout says there is a risk that some shipping companies could drop New Zealand ports if they fall too low.

While supply chain problems may have eased, they are far from over with further challenges on the horizon, according to a risk analysis by Massey University.

Senior lecturer in supply chain management Dr Carel Bezuidenhout says that while New Zealand seems to be emerging from a period of unprecedented disruption, our supply chains still appear to be suffering from “a little bit of long-Covid”.

A report on the outlook for 2023 from Massey’s supply chain risk analytics network shows inflation and weaknesses in global markets, combined with high inventory levels, labour shortages, freight issues and fall out from the war in Ukraine will continue to have an influence.

Cyber-security, Covid-related disruptions, particularly from China, Government inertia resulting from the upcoming elections and extreme weather were also identified as risks.

Risks associated with geopolitical tensions were high up the list of concerns, Carel said.

While New Zealand does not import a lot from Russia and Ukraine, our biggest European trading partner is Germany, which is hugely exposed to the conflict.

“So there’s a cascading effect on some products like agrichemicals that are very, very important for New Zealand, as well as spare parts and equipment, so people are complaining those products are hard to get and when we can get them, they are a lot more expensive.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The trucking industry is affected by the cost and availability of vehicles and spare parts.

A survey of 172 people involved in supply chains, ranging from manufacturers to transport operators, found that about 80% expected them to run more smoothly in 2023.

The drop in freight rates was welcome, but if they went too low, shipping companies may become reluctant to maintain routes to New Zealand that were no longer sufficiently profitable, Carel said.

Businesses hit hard by delivery delays had adopted a ”just in case” approach to ordering product, so many were left with high inventory levels at a time when demand was dropping, and correction will take time.

Seventy percent of those surveyed expected financial weaknesses to increase, and Carel said our inflation tended to be “imported” rather than consumer-driven.

“We have imported inflation because the inputs into providing products have gone up significantly – the cost of labour, fuel, energy costs and materials.”

Many manufacturers were looking at where they got products made offshore, and shifting to Indonesia or India would mean finding new partners and shipping routes.

“We’ve been holding the fort for three years to get through Covid, now we’re rethinking our strategies and our markets, and our customers are rethinking their markets.

“There’s a wave of change coming over the next four or five months, more so than in the last couple of years.”

As higher mortgage and interest rates led to a significant drop in spending, Carel said it was likely that businesses would also be looking at restructuring and possibly considering redundancies.

“It’s going to be a difficult economy to navigate over the next 12 months at least.”