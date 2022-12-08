Fisher Funds ownership of Kiwi Wealth now official after $310m sale

The $310m buy-up of Kiwi Wealth by Fisher Funds, which is majority owned by Taranaki-based Toi Foundation is now official. (File Photo)

Fisher Funds, which is majority owned by a Taranaki-based philanthropic trust, is now the official owner of Kiwi Wealth, after the $310 million buy-out was previously signalled.

Toi Foundation, formerly known as the TSB Community Trust, owns a 66% stake in Fisher Funds.

The trust’s only other asset is its 100% ownership of TSB Bank.

The sale of Kiwi Wealth to Fisher Funds was first announced in August, and the deal makes it New Zealand’s largest specialist wealth management provider.

As a result, it has more than 500,000 clients and manages in excess of $22 billion in funds, which includes $13b in KiwiSaver cash.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Toi Foundation gave out $22m in grants for the 2021/22 financial year. (File Photo)

In a December 1 statement, Fisher Funds chief executive officer Bruce McLachlan called the official acquisition of Kiwi Wealth a “landmark day” for the company.

The deal needed Overseas Investment Office approval as the remaining 33.9% stake in Fisher Funds not held by Toi Foundation is owned by a US private equity firm TA Associates.

In the last financial year, Toi Foundation handed out $22m in grants to the Taranaki community.

There is currently a trustee vacancy on the foundation, with expressions of interest open for the role until January 23.