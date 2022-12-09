Tasman District Council tipped to notch up accounting surplus of $92.6m

While Tasman District Council is on track for a larger-than-expected accounting surplus, it does not mean it has extra cash in the bank.

Tasman District Council is on track to record an accounting​ surplus of $92.6 million for the 2021-22 financial year – a whopping $68.5m more than budgeted.

The larger-than-expected figure, described by senior financial accountant Charlotte Thomas as a “significant surplus”, is outlined in the council’s draft​ Annual Report 2022.

A shortage of auditors means that draft report is not yet finalised. It is hoped the document will be completed in time for the full council to adopt at an additional meeting scheduled for December 22.

The draft report was discussed this week by members of the council’s audit and risk committee where Thomas referred to the surplus as the “key financial result”.

READ MORE:

* Auditor shortage puts 20 councils at risk of breaching statutory deadlines

* Tasman District Council sets rates revenue rise of 5.05%

* Tasman District Council ends financial year with $69.5m surplus



Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council councillor Christeen Mackenzie urged consideration of how the accounting surplus is communicated.

However, she stressed that the bulk of the accounting surplus related to vested assets, development contributions and other non-cash gains.

Vested assets are items such as transport, storm water, wastewater and water supply infrastructure, and land, that is transferred to council ownership as part of the subdivision process.

The draft​ accounts show that some of the non-cash movement – just over $7m – is attributed to a fair value adjustment.

Thomas told the committee members that fair value adjustment related to interest-free loans from Crown Irrigation Investments Ltd, which are for the Waimea dam project.

“So if we receive a loan of $20m but there is no interest payments, then we calculate what we call the fair value where we discount it by market interest rate and the difference is put through the income statement,” she said. “That actually is forming part of that surplus.”

Waimea Water/Supplied An aerial view of the Waimea Community Dam under construction in the Lee Valley, about 36km southeast of Nelson. Filmed on November 1, 2022.

Committee member, councillor Christeen​ Mackenzie, said she believed there was a “communications risk” with the surplus.

“The risk would be what if the general public can't understand the surplus and they think: ‘They're rating us and holding the money in the bank’,” Mackenzie said. “We need to think of how we adequately communicate what delivering a surplus of that size really means.”

A staff report on the matter says the higher-than-budgeted surplus has enabled the council to record a lower total net debt position than budgeted, of $212.5m against the Annual Plan budget of $217m.