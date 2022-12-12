What will 'third wave' of Covid mean for the economy?

Doctors Anthony Jordan and Mataroria Lyndon say it’s a good idea to have Christmas parties outside this silly season.

The third Covid wave could have a discernable impact on the economy but may not shift the needle very far, or for very long, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says.

“I would think it would be having some impact on how much the economy's able to produce,” she said.

“I don't think there will ever be an estimate of the impact, but I wouldn't think it's going to be a big ‘macro driver’ of the economy going forward.”

The picture for individual businesses could of course be quite different.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said he was aware of a couple of small businesses that had already had to reduce their opening hours because they were unable to find cover for staff who were off sick.

But he said the third wave might be best seen as an “inconvenience”, arriving at an already-difficult time for retailers dealing with the fallout from the expectation of a recession next year.

The number of new reported Covid cases climbed above 6000 a day last week.

There are fears cases could peak at more than 10,000 a day in the week of Christmas, with one model suggesting as many as one in 20 people could be inflected then.

During the second wave of Covid that swept the country in first three months of this year, new infections peaked at more than 20,000 a day.

Stats NZ reported that 44,200 New Zealanders, or about 1.6% of the workforce, took a full week off work during that three-month period, although the number of hours worked during the quarter only dipped by 0.2%.

The country’s GDP also slipped 0.2% that quarter, sandwiched between spectacular 3% and 1.7% gains in the December and June quarters.

Zollner said the third wave could add to economic “volatility”, but based on past experience, consumers might make up for any lost spending later.

In contrast, the chill brought about by the Reserve Bank’s hawkish monetary policy statement in November could be “more fundamental”, she said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

Harford said the big issue with a third wave would be the staffing crunch.

“There just aren't enough employees to cover things at the best of times at the moment, let alone after taking some people out of the mix because they're off sick.

“We are seeing some businesses reduce their operating hours or close their doors entirely to take account of unscheduled staff absences.

“It's just really difficult for businesses to try and manage that through.”

Businesses would be trying to reduce hours outside of their peak spending periods, Harford said.

“There are much bigger problems at the moment around retail spending because of the state of the economy, high interest rates and the decline in house prices.

“’Black Friday’ spending was down close to 7% from last year. Customers are becoming increasingly cautious and they are looking to spend less to achieve the same purpose.”

Employers and Manufacturers Association spokesperson Melanie McKay said anything that took more people out of the workforce was going to be a worry “especially with staff and skills shortages meaning it’s tricky to get cover”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff As many as one in 20 people could be infected with Covid the week after next, according to one forecast.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said that, like Retail NZ, it was aware of Covid-related absences already having an impact on some of its members’ trading hours.

Some were closing early and others not opening seven days a week, she said.

But White was less certain how a reduction in discretionary spending next year would impact hospitality.

“Most people have bought a new TV and lounge suite, so they won't be necessarily be looking to acquire those items.

“You’ve got to have some fun in your life and I definitely think that will be favourable to hospitality. People will want to get ‘out and about’ and connect with other people.”

The Health Ministry currently states that people must self-isolate for seven days from the date they first test positive for Covid or first experience symptoms, and that their household contacts must isolate for five days.

White believed those policies might need to be revisited next year, but said Hospitality NZ was not privy to all information, such as any plans for further vaccine boosters.

“I have a sense that the Government is cautious about putting too much pressure on the health system going through another winter period.

“That raises another question about what to do to bolster the health system, because the health system should be there to support the people – the people shouldn't be there to support the health system,” she said.