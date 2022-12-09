New Year’s warnings for people planning to book baches

New Year’s at a bach near the beach is looking unlikely for those who have left it late to book.

If you’re looking at booking a last minute summer holiday over New Year’s you may struggle to find a place to sleep because most regions are already at full capacity, new data shows.

And if you do manage to get a place to stay, any chance of having a party to ring in 2023 may be off.

Research from Bachcare shows the most popular destinations over New Year’s, based on booking numbers, will be the Coromandel, Lake Taupo, Southern Lakes/Queenstown, Mount Maunganui/Papamoa and the Bay of Islands.

Nick Peirce, head of revenue for Bachcare, a holiday home rental agency, said the five towns already had occupancies above 90% for the first week of January.

“These regions still have some capacity in the week prior to this however, with occupancy for the Coromandel at 76%, Tauranga at 80%, Queenstown Lakes at 71% and Lake Taupo at 71%,” he said.

“We are advising Kiwis looking to stay in these areas for the last week of December through to the start of the new year, to either book now or consider holidaying later in the summer.”

Forward bookings for short-stay baches in Rotorua were up 95% compared to the same time last year, up 71% in Nelson, and up 51% in Taupo.

The shortage of supply during the peak season was set to boost the earnings of holiday homeowners - with a growing number on track to exceed $100,000 in annual revenue.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Airbnb has had a huge impact on the accommodation sector in New Zealand. (Video first published in February 2020)

Peirce said the arrival of international tourists would contribute to a forecast annual increase in rental revenue of 6% across the 2000 homes it managed around New Zealand - throughout 2023.

He says prior to the pandemic, 15% of their bookings came from international guests, however this will increase to 21% over the coming summer.

“What we can see from the data is that overseas visitors are increasingly choosing holiday home rentals - and will make up over a fifth of our bookings during the coming peak season.

These tourists were more likely to be from markets familiar with the bach rental model - such as the UK which made up 12% of summer bookings, Australia which made up 6% and a further 2% from North America, he said.

“The feedback we are getting from this segment of international visitors is that holiday homes provide the flexibility to stay in regions in larger groups particularly where accommodation space is constrained at this time of year."

Meanwhile, Airbnb New Year's Eve crackdown will mean a ban on some guests making one-night bookings in 11 countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

After a trial last year, Airbnb is introducing restrictions that will mean a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform.

It has also introduced tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally.

Naba Banerjee, director of trust product and operations at Airbnb, said these “proactive defences” will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behaviour.