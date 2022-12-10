NZ Post delivers 'ruined' Christmas gifts to Hong Kong-based family

Tom Wood (pictured right) says stress has been put on his young family this Christmas after gifts sent to his home in Hong Kong via NZ Post arrived “soaking wet” and “ruined”.

Tom Wood​ has a tough Christmas ahead of him after a box of gifts sent from his family in New Zealand to his home in Hong Kong via NZ Post arrived looking like it had been “biffed in a swimming pool”.

The 32-year-old horse race commentator has lived in Hong Kong with his young family for four years. His mother often sent Christmas gifts to him from her Cambridge home via NZ Post.

This year’s delivery contained $400 worth of clothes and children’s toys for Christmas presents, and cost a further $330 to send through the NZ Post tracked courier service.

But by the time the presents arrived in Hong Kong, the box was “soaking wet” and his daughter’s presents had been “ruined”, Wood said.

READ MORE:

* Thinking it a fake, buyer pays $98 for stolen $456m Mao scroll

* The 24-year-old who became an overnight billionaire after a gift from his parents

* Hong Kong baggage handlers caught throwing luggage



When he opened the box, the cardboard was falling apart and items stunk of mould and mildew, he said.

Children’s clothing had leaked dye, and a child’s doll was so soaked through he no longer wanted to give it to his daughter, Wood​ said.

“This has definitely changed our Christmas plans. We have to buy things again, as things my mother brought for my daughter I can’t give as a present. Not really that keen on giving my child a mouldy doll,” Wood​ said.

Supplied Children’s clothes and toys arrived “ruined” after a package sent through NZ Post arrived in Hong Kong soaking wet.

The package was sent from Cambridge on November 12, and arrived in Hong Kong on November 24.

Multiple letters from the Hong Kong postal service said the box was received “with the outer cover torn, leaking, wet and in a damaged condition”.

It was delivered to Wood’s home on November 25, where Wood, upon seeing the damage, lodged a complaint with the Hong Kong postal service.

On November 30 the Hong Kong postal service conducted a formal inspection of the package and its transit history. They determined the “postal administration of origin is responsible” for the damage.

Wood’s mother took a photo of the box before it was sent which showed it in good condition, he said.

Because of this, the box must have become severely wet and damaged while in the hands of NZ Post, Wood​ said.

A spokesperson for NZ Post said the company was “actively investigating the matter”.

Supplied Wood said a doll purchased for his daughter had become so wet that he no longer wanted to give it to her.

In previous emails to Wood, NZ Post said it would compensate him for the cardboard box, but not the items as they were “inadequately packaged”.

NZ Post said in its email to him items should have been wrapped in bubble-wrap to stop them from becoming water damaged.

But Wood disputed that.

“How on earth is wrapping clothes in bubble wrap going to stop it getting wet if the box looks like it's been biffed into a swimming pool? No amount of packaging is going to protect that. You’d never expect it to get so wet in the first place.”

In an email exchange, NZ Post told Wood that a bottle of gin included in the package had been improperly packed, and this was what was responsible for the damage.

But Wood provided multiple photos of an unopened, undamaged gin bottle to both NZ Post and Stuff.

“No one from NZ Post has fronted up to explain what happened. I spent over $330 on shipping and tracking, and no one is accountable. I have just been absolutely gutted by the whole experience,” Wood​ said.

Wood was also feeling “gutted” by NZ Post’s response.

“When you live so far away from home you really look forward to getting these presents from family, it is really special.

“For them to all now be ruined, with no compensation, and no one to front up and explain, is just absolutely inadequate,” Wood​ said.