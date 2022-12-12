People slash spending plans, but expect to spend more on groceries

Meat prices have risen as on-farm expenses have been pushed up by high fuel and fertiliser prices.

People are drawing a red line through plans to travel and buy themselves nice things, as rising grocery prices consume their disposable income.

The prices supermarkets had to pay suppliers to stock their shelves were 10.2%​ higher in November compared with a year ago, data from economists at Infometrics shows.

The Infometrics-Foodstuffs Grocery Supplier Cost Index shows that in November, nearly supermarket suppliers increased the prices of nearly 7800​ grocery lines, with some increasing in cost by 20% or more.

Independent economist Tony Alexander’s spending plans survey for December showed that “by necessity” groceries were the only spending category in which people expected to increase their spending in the coming three to six months.

READ MORE:

* Countdown prices increase by 3.6% on a year ago

* Consumer NZ outlines its wishlist for supermarket change

* Consumer NZ proposes 10 quick actions to deal with supermarket 'dishonesty'



In every other category, from eating out to travel, a large majority of people planned to spend less; postponing travel, and holding off buying things like clothing, shoes, and consumer electronics.

“The Reserve Bank's recent record tightening of monetary policy and use of words aimed at scaring people away from spending have had an immediate impact on people's spending plans,” Alexander said.

“The 1341 respondents in this month's Spending Pans Survey reveal intentions to cut back on spending in all areas except groceries - by necessity.”

1 NEWS 1News business correspondent Katie Bradford looks at today’s food price data.

People were even putting home renovations on hold, Alexander said.

“It looks like the availability of tradies will be improving quite a bit soon.”

Alexander said a net 43% of people who responded to his survey planned to cut their spending.

That figure was derived by subtracting the proportion of people who said they planned to increase their spending from the proportion who said they planned to cut back.

“This is a deterioration from a net 28% negative last month and net 17% positive intentions a year ago,” Alexander said.

Infometrics’ index shows the lowest annual supplier price rises were for bulk foods, tinned and processed foods, and bakery goods, but the price of food shipped in from overseas was up 22%.

“Every month, the Index tracks what it costs supermarkets to buy the goods to put on the shelf,” said Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen.

The prices suppliers charge to supermarkets make up nearly two-thirds of the supermarket on-shelf price, Olsen said.

supplied The cost to get food onto supermarket shelves has risen dramatically in recent months, data from Infometrics shows.

He said 11%​ of the 7800 items that suppliers charged more for, cost supermarkets more than 20% more than in November the previous year.

Fresh, healthy foods saw the biggest increases, with supplier prices for fresh produce rising by just under 20%​ on average.

Imported prices for cereal were up 26%​.

Supplier meat prices rose by just over 12%​, and both seafood and frozen food saw increases of more than 10%​.

There were local and international factors driving the increases, Olsen said.

Fuel prices may have eased in recent weeks, but diesel was still 29%​ more expensive in November than in the same month last year, he said.

New Zealand on-farm expenses increased 15%​ between November last year, and the same month this year.

Recent weakness in the New Zealand dollar also contributed to the increased cost of importing food.

As well as high fuel prices, which can be traced back to the war in Ukraine, fertiliser costs were up 37%​, and interest costs were up 34%​, he said.

Tinned and processed foods had tended to have more stable prices, but, Olsen said: “Recent acceleration in the costs of less volatile items like general grocery goods reinforces pervasive cost pressures.”

Some grocery supplier prices had fallen, with coffee and cooking oil both down.