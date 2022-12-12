Supermarkets paying more for almost 8000 grocery items, causing pain at the till

Meat prices have risen as on-farm expenses have been pushed up by high fuel and fertiliser prices.

The prices supermarkets had to pay suppliers to stock their shelves were 10.2%​ higher in November compared to a year ago, data from economists at Infometics shows.

Many households have been struggling with rising grocery prices and the Infometrics-Foodstuffs Grocery Supplier Cost Index shows why.

In November, supermarkets suppliers increased the prices of nearly 7800​ grocery lines.

The lowest annual supplier price rises were for bulk foods, tinned and processed foods, and bakery goods, but the price of food shipped in from overseas was up 22%.

READ MORE:

* Countdown prices increase by 3.6% on a year ago

* Consumer NZ outlines its wishlist for supermarket change

* Consumer NZ proposes 10 quick actions to deal with supermarket 'dishonesty'



“Every month, the Index tracks what it costs supermarkets to buy the goods to put on the shelf,” says Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen.

The prices suppliers charge to supermarkets make up nearly two-thirds of the supermarket on-shelf price, Olsen said.

He said 11%​ of the 7800 items that suppliers charged more for cost supermarkets more than 20% more than in November the previous year.

1 NEWS 1News business correspondent Katie Bradford looks at today’s food price data.

Fresh, healthy foods saw the biggest increases, with supplier prices for fresh produce rising by just under 20%​ on average.

Imported prices for cereal were up 26%​.

Supplier meat prices rose by just over 12%​, and both seafood and frozen food saw increases of more than 10%​.

There were local and international factors driving the increases, Olsen said.

Fuel prices may have eased in recent weeks, but diesel was still 29%​ more expensive in November than in the same month last year, he said.

supplied The cost to get food onto supermarket shelves has risen dramatically in recent months, data from Infometrics shows.

New Zealand on-farm expenses increased 15%​ between November last year, and the same month this year.

Recent weakness in the New Zealand dollar also contributed to the increased cost of importing food.

As well as high fuel prices, which can be traced back to the war in Ukraine, fertiliser costs were up 37%​, and interest costs were up 34%​, he said.

Tinned and processed foods had tended to have more stable prices, but, Olsen said: “Recent acceleration in the costs of less volatile items like general grocery goods reinforces pervasive cost pressures.”

Some grocery supplier prices had fallen, with coffee and cooking oil both down.