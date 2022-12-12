Hamilton landlord offering free rent in exchange for help with a disabled tenant

A room at a Hamilton property is available rent-free – as long as you help with a disabled tenant in the night. (File photo)

A Hamilton landlord is offering free rent in exchange for assisting with a disabled tenant in the night.

The listing on Trade Me says the property will come fully furnished and was ideal for someone who was either studying or working during the day, as well as being “humane”

In exchange for free rent the successful tenant will need to assist an “disabled man roll over during the night at approx 2am.”

The move would take about two to three minutes a night, it said.

There were no photos of the property attached to the listing.

The contact person on the listing did not respond when approached for comment.

Renters United national organiser Éimhín O'Shea said from the limited information available in the listing, it looked like it was actually an employment agreement, not a tenancy as an exchange of services for something else (in this case accommodation) and it is illegal to pay someone in the form of accommodation.

“While they certainly could make the accommodation free they would also have to pay the tenant for their work,” he said.

STUFF Rents stalled, costs are increasing, and a brain drain - how could the rental market be changed to reduce the turbulence?

According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) website a landlord can not directly pay an employee in accommodation only.

Payment for work must be in money.

However, employers can arrange accommodation for their employees and deduct the cost from their wages if agreed. This rental agreement must be in writing in either a tenancy agreement or an accommodation agreement.

It should be separate from the employment agreement, or able to be separated.The value of the work being performed must be written in the employment contract and agreed to by the employee. The job can’t be dependent on the employee staying in the accommodation.

MBIE has been approached for comment.

“While an arrangement similar to the one listed may with the appropriate legal framework be permissible, it does seem from the listing that these necessary protections for both parties are not in place,” O’Shea said.

“The lack of photos is of course a red flag, and we'd encourage anyone interested in this property to conduct a thorough viewing before signing any paperwork, or coming to any agreement.”

An additional cause of concern was the listing's preference towards those who would not be at home during the day.

“Everyone has a right to quiet enjoyment of their home at all times and I would be seriously worried that there may exist an unreasonable expectation that a tenant does not access their home at certain times, which is absolutely unacceptable.

“With all this said, housing in Aotearoa for our disabled communities is an incredibly challenging environment, and we'd strongly encourage viewing this issue with a high level of empathy for all parties.

“It would not appear that the listing creator is attempting to flout legislation or be deliberately exploitative, but again we reaffirm the necessity of ensuring that appropriate legal protections are in place for the benefit of all concerned.”