Social media poses threat to businesses as videos go viral

An NZ Post contractor has been pulled from his run after a video surfaced on Tiktok saying he damaged a package.

A courier driver who was criticised on TikTok for damaging a package, not following Covid restrictions and throwing a parcel has been pulled off the run because of the backlash the video received.

And there’s a warning that social media criticism is an increasing important issue for businesses to manage.

The contractor who manages the run did not want to be identified because he feared for his safety. He said his courier driver had been driving for six months for NZ Post in Auckland.

”He loves his job so is very upset that he has been the focus of a social TikTok video. We work very hard and are just trying to do our jobs. We are human and sometimes we make mistakes.

READ MORE:

* Courier network under pressure with delays up to one week

* Timaru CBD all but a ghost town, with just two businesses open

* NZ Couriers claim drivers' Covid-19 wage subsidy: 'They're rorting everyone'



“He’s a good driver. This is the first time something like this has happened. He's very upset and disappointed in himself.”

The video was posted by a woman who was “well-known” to the NZ Post complaints team.

She said, over the course of delivering two packages, the courier driver did not deliver a package, then proceeded to not use “authority to leave” protocols because she had Covid, and threw another package over the fence, which caused it to break.

The video only showed her yelling at the driver.

The courier driver and contractor took responsibility for mistakes made but said it should not have ended up on social media.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF NZ Post’s new building in Grenada features a state-of-the art sorting machine that can scan and sort up to 11,000 parcels per hour.

“Social media does make the work difficult sometimes because we are constantly worried about being filmed and don’t have the opportunity to respond before it is shared around,” the contractor said.

Due to racist comments about the driver on social media, he decided to pull him off that run.

He said the driver was devastated and disappointed with his actions.

“He is very upset and saddened about it.

unsplash Social media can damage a business’s reputation in the long run.

“He tried to apologise and do the right thing, but was filmed again – which has scared him.”

NZ Post general manager of service delivery Matthew Riordan said NZ Post wanted to apologise to the woman for her recent experience and was disappointed that this incident has occurred.

“We have investigated the incident, and it is clear the courier has not followed the authority to leave instructions and has not handled her parcel in a manner that is acceptable.”

A replacement item was organised to be delivered, he said.

Inna Piven, professional teaching fellow in marketing at Auckland University, said social media was a powerful tool that, if not appropriately handled, could be a breeding ground for spreading negative stories or even misinformation about a company or individual.

“This can damage their reputation and credibility in the long run,” she said.

“For example, once a negative post hits Facebook, word of mouth causes a snowball effect. Given negative ‘news’ tends to attract more eyeballs, it becomes a strong candidate for widespread sharing and discussion by influencers and journalists.”

She said studies showed about 30% of consumers who had a negative customer experience said they would share it on social media. Businesses should be prepared to manage negative feedback and criticism, she said.

“It is beneficial for companies to monitor social media for comments or stories and take steps to reduce the potential negative consequences.

“For example, one of the standard industry practices is to use social listening tools to track all brand-related public social mentions across all platforms.

“By responding promptly to negative comments, like apologising and offering a solution, companies can show that they are listening to their customers and taking their concerns seriously, which can help to diffuse the situation and prevent it from escalating.”