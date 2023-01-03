What infamous Nadia Lim comment showed us about NZ's modern business world

The photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's prospectus which Simon Henry made comments about.

Widely panned “racist and misogynistic” comments about celebrity chef Nadia Lim last year by rich-lister Simon Henry were a wake-up call about inherent bias, the Shareholders’ Association says.

In comments published by the NBR in May, Henry – the chief executive and biggest shareholder of chemical company DGL, which listed about the same time as Lim’s company, My Food Bag – described a photo of Lim in the meal kit company’s prospectus as “a little bit of Eurasian fluff” showing cleavage to sell shares.

Lim, a co-founder and brand ambassador for My Food Bag, featured on page 23 of the 84-page prospectus wearing blue denim jeans, a white top and a shawl, while cooking at a barbecue.

Shareholders’ Association chief executive Oliver Mander said the comment got up most New Zealanders’ noses, and didn’t sit well with the country’s culture of “giving everyone a fair go”.

READ MORE:

* Five reasons My Food Bag shares are in the doldrums and how they might recover

* KiwiSaver funds blacklist DGL over CEO's 'derogatory' Nadia Lim comments

* Company CEO criticised over 'misogynistic' comments about Nadia Lim



The comments were criticised by investors, prompting some to sell their DGL shares and others to blacklist the stock. The company’s key customer, Ixom, raised concerns with DGL’s board, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also weighed in, calling the comments “insulting to all women”.

“I think it was a wake-up call,” Mander said. “It’s a reminder to us to make sure that we’re consciously aware of any inherent biases that we may have and to make sure that we overcome those biases.

“This is yet another incident on the really long road to improve racial equality and gender equality within New Zealand.”

David White stuff.co.nz Simon Henry wasn't keen to engage with media when approached at the Parnell Lawn Tennis Club about his Nadia Lim comments.

Mander rates it as one of the biggest business news stories of the year.

He remembers when he came across the story, as he was doing a quick lunchtime news scan between meetings.

“I thought – oh shit, that won’t go down well. It was just an appalling comment.”

Still, he said he was gratified to see the widespread condemnation from the business community.

DGL’s response was slow but very strong when it finally came, he said.

The DGL board said it “conveyed its deep disappointment” to Henry following the remarks, and considered the comments “completely inappropriate, unacceptable and offensive.”

Henry also apologised to his staff via email for his “disparaging remarks” about Lim, acknowledging the language he used to describe her was “unacceptable”.

The DGL board then undertook a review of the company culture, which it said found it had a diverse workforce, and a positive and inclusive culture with trust and respect consistent across the business. It also began work on an environmental, social and governance framework.

A spokesperson for DGL didn’t respond to a request for comment on its reflections on the incident. Lim also didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Supplied New Zealand Shareholders’ Association chief executive Oliver Mander says the comments were “appalling”.

KiwiSaver provider Simplicity blacklisted DGL’s shares and that remained in place, said managing director Sam Stubbs.

“I think it was unquestionably the right thing to do,” Stubbs said. “As an investor, you wouldn't want to be a shareholder of a company that has a chief executive that says that stuff – that just basically speaks to the culture of the place.”

Stubbs said he had expected much more of a public apology from the company and Simplicity would not consider buying the shares unless there was sufficient redress.

He said he wished more in the finance industry had taken a stance but said those who did sent an important signal.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity's chief executive Sam Stubbs.

“I think it's the beginnings of, hopefully, the inklings of a new era of shareholder activism,” he said.

“Hopefully, that will send a message to other corporates and other chief executives, particularly of publicly listed companies, that they just can't get away with doing that – it's just completely unacceptable.

He hoped speaking out would discourage similar behaviour.

“KiwiSaver managers have got tens of billions of dollars of New Zealanders money - with that actually comes a moral responsibility to speak up, so I don't think that silence is actually acceptable.”

Following the furore, DGL de-listed from the New Zealand sharemarket on June 30 in favour of its Australian listing, saying there was no benefit in remaining listed in New Zealand.

The shares have lost more than half their value since Henry’s comments were published, falling from A$3.72 on May 2, a day before the interview was published, to A$1.41 on January 2.

Stubbs said it was hard to draw a direct causal link between the comments and the share price, but the impact had clearly not been positive.

”It's very hard to believe that it can be good for the company,” he said. “If that comes from the very top, it speaks to the culture of the organisation and that's not the sort of culture that's going to thrive in a democratic, transparent, free market economy.”