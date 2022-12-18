Decjuba accused of copying dress design favoured by the stars

A small Greek clothing label claims Australian and New Zealand retailer Decjuba has ripped off its designs.

Athens-based Devotion Twins, which specialises in Greek jacquard patterns and traditional resort-style dresses, alleges Decjuba has replicated its dresses and claimed those as its own in its latest summer collection.

Devotion Twins claims Decjuba replicated its popular Ella dress in lime green and white, pink and white, and black and white, a design that had become internationally recognised and worn by the likes of actors such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and socialite Kris Jenner.

The dresses appear similar, but Decjuba’s has a neck tie.

READ MORE:

* Here are six brands that couldn't make it in NZ's retail market

* Versace sues Fashion Nova over 'knock-off' design of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green dress

* Kiwi designer accused of 'copying' big-name labels



Decjuba’s version of the dresses sell for $179.90 while the Devotion Twins dresses cost $499.

Devotion Twins had sent a legal letter to Decjuba through its lawyer in the hope it would force the retailer, which has 140 stores in New Zealand and Australia, to stop selling the dress.

It is understood the label had registered international intellectual property trademarks on the Ella dress design.

Devotion Twins started in 2001 and was named after the founder and designer Athina Parnasa’s twin sons. Its dresses are sold in 40 countries, including at Smith & Caughey’s and Ballantynes in New Zealand.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF AUT fashion lecturer Lisa McEwan talks about retailer clothing sizes.

Social media comments on Decjuba’s Instagram account show some users calling out the brand for the uncanny resemblance of its dresses to that of Devotion Twins dresses. It was this exact style of dress that catapulted the small label to global recognition.

“Shocking – direct copy of overseas brand. You can’t even make a few changes to give it a bit of originality,” read one comment on one of Decjuba’s Instagram posts.

Others said: “This kills me a total rip off of @devotion_twins” and “I’ve always loved @decjuba but am very disappointed to see it is a complete copy of @devotion_twins which I bought and supported last year”.

Decjuba has not replied to any of these comments.

Supplied Decjuba's ‘Freya’ dress, which comes in three colour variations.

A spokesperson for Decjuba NZ said its Freya dress was only available online in New Zealand, and not in stores.

Decjuba’s head office has not responded to requests for comment.

Alex Sims, a commercial law associate professor at the University of Auckland, said the dresses looked “very similar”.

“The fact that one has tassels and the other one does not, does not prevent copyright infringement from occurring. Infringement depends on the facts as would need to prove that copying had occurred.

“Just because two things are very similar and one was created before another one does not automatically mean there is copyright infringement.”

Sarah Fallow, founder of clothing distribution company Style Fallow, which supplies Devotion Twins and other European brands to local retailers, slammed the move by Decjuba.

She said it was common for brands to take inspiration from other designs, however, the Decjuba Freya dress appeared to be an exact copy.

“A neck tie is the only change they have made to this iconic dress,” Fallow said.

“Greece dyes their own yarns, weave their own fabrics in traditional methods and have made this dress for years and years and years, and down to the seams it is exactly the same.”

Supplied Devotion Twins' popular Ella dress comes in a range of colours.

Fallow said the situation was horrible for the designer.

“She is an artisan and hires local experts in the techniques to weave these traditional patterns into the fabric. She is really conscious of sustainability, she’s a fabulous designer, and she has a beautiful way of working with fabric and creating these very flattering iconic dresses so to see people absolutely rip them off is so horrible.”

Fallow said copying designs in the fashion industry had become common practice, particularly with big retailers taking designs of smaller labels. “All they are doing is taking it from somebody else’s hard work and mass-producing it.”

Decjuba was not the only brand to allegedly copy the Devotion Twins’ Ella dress, she said.

“Taking inspiration can be really complimentary to a brand as long as you take it and do it in a different way – as long as you take parts of it and create your own piece ... make at least 30% changes ... substantial structural changes.

“Of course there’s only X amounts of necklines you can use that are commercially viable in the market, so there is always going to be inspirations from other brands, but I have a problem when it is a direct copy.”

Fallow said Australian and New Zealand brands were not the only retailers getting away with copying and mass-producing designs from smaller labels, but she felt it was becoming more commonplace here in the past few years.

It was happening everywhere in the world, but “in New Zealand maybe we do feel a little bit removed and like, there is not going to be any consequence and no one is going to bother chasing here”.

Supplied Devotion Twins founder Athina Parnasa (left) says she has ramped up her international trademarks efforts.

What the designer says

Devotion Twins founder Athina Parnasa spends 60 hours a week working on her business.

To make a single Ella dress takes three meters of jacquard fabric that has been woven in traditional means for just the short style of the dress – much more for the midi and maxi versions.

She said to produce one Ella dress took three hours of work, from the weaving of the jacquard, colouring, to the cutting and sewing, and washing and pre-drying stage, which was all done in Greece.

Parnasa said it bothered her that other companies took the easy route of copying her designs, but unfortunately this was not the first time another brand had allegedly ripped off her designs.

“Our signature style Ella is very successful worldwide since 2019, since then many have tried to copy us but never succeeded. Neither the quality nor the design of the jacquard is approximately comparable.

“Although it is not easy, I try to take it as a compliment since only successful brands or styles are copied.”

As a result of the recent “cheap rip-off”, she was moving to ensure she had more trademarks on her designs worldwide because the dress was already sold in 40 countries.

She was also designing new jacquard patterns that she believes would be hard to copy.