Food prices up 10.7% in November compared to same time last year
Food prices were 10.7% higher in November than the same time last year, Stats NZ says.
Grocery food was the largest contributor to the increase.
“Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, yoghurt, and standard two-litre milk were the largest drivers within grocery food,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.
The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables, which were up 20% year-on-year.
The items within this group that influenced the movement the most were potatoes, onions, and bananas.
More to come.