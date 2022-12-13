Food prices up 10.7% in November compared to same time last year

Food prices jumped almost 11% year-on-year last month.

Food prices were 10.7% higher in November than the same time last year, Stats NZ says.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to the increase.

“Increasing prices for cheddar cheese, yoghurt, and standard two-litre milk were the largest drivers within grocery food,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

The second-largest contributor to the annual movement was fruit and vegetables, which were up 20% year-on-year.

The items within this group that influenced the movement the most were potatoes, onions, and bananas.

More to come.