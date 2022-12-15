Taranaki dairy owners - scared and 'just waiting' for attacks

Robert Li owner of Windmill Dairy on Carrington St, New Plymouth, met with police with other dairy owners to discuss what could be done about the increase in crime they are facing.

As two people entered his dairy, trying to steal money and cigarettes, Robert Li was terrified and had nowhere to go.

“I felt very scared at that time, I can’t get out, I can’t run away.” he said as the pair blocked access to the counter and office.

Li, has owned of Windmill Dairy in New Plymouth for 10 years, and is one of thousands of dairy owners around the country feeling under siege from ramraids and robberies.

“In the evenings if someone comes in with hat on and face covered it’s scary. I’m just waiting.”

On November 23, 34-year-old Janak Patel was working at Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham, Auckland, when he was fatally stabbed in an armed robbery gone wrong.

The killing led to protests by dairy owners demanding more from the Government.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Li said the language barrier was huge for many dairy owners and having a police officer who spoke Chinese in Taranaki would help a lot of owners.

Li said the people who entered his dairy demanding cigarettes and cash did not take anything as it was closing time and everything was locked away.

However, he was fearful of further attempted robberies and on edge.

His dairy has been broken into twice this year, and he was one of eight dairy owners who met with police in Taranaki last week to discuss what can be done in the region to help.

“It was good to talk with police, we want to have a connection.

“We want help with language and fog cannons and security sirens as early as possible.”

Last month the Government announced a new $4000 subsidy available for all dairies and small businesses to put towards a fog cannon.

However, the roll-out of the cannons would be focused on Auckland and Wellington, areas that had faced the biggest increase in crime.

Li said owners wanted to know what to do if someone targeted their store.

“We don’t want to hurt anyone, we just want to keep safe.”

Of the dairies in Taranaki, 30 are owned by Chinese migrants.

Li said the language barrier was an issue for most and having a police officer in Taranaki who spoke Chinese would help.

Taranaki Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar said in Taranaki there were a number of officers who spoke different languages whom they could call upon if they were available.

“Additionally to this, we can also request assistance from our Iwi and Communities team as well as other ethnic staff from across Central Police District.”

Andy MacDonald New Plymouth dairy owner Nick Guo owns two dairies, both of which have been robbed.

The meeting between dairy owners and police was facilitated by Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

Chief executive Arun Chaudhari said dairy owners often had no one to speak on their behalf.

“These people are working tirelessly from 7am to 9pm, and they get attacked by no fault of their own.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Wellington dairy owners and workers outside Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson's electorate office in Wellington on November 28. They were taking part in a nationwide protest following the death of dairy worker Janak Patel.

Chaudhari said the outcomes of the meeting were to strengthen community patrols, provide dairy owners with more information on security, and help dairy owners with how to report crime and information on how to take preventative steps.

The general feeling from retailers was uncertainty, he said.

“Dairies are more prone to these attacks and for those that have been targeted there is a lot of trauma and struggling to sleep.”

Supplied Dairy owners met with Taranaki police in a meeting facilitated by Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.

Currently, New Plymouth Community Patrol has 2 cars and about 21 volunteers.

Don Roper, coordinator of the patrol, said he would love to double their volunteer numbers.

To volunteer you had to be police vetted, be 18 or over, have a full NZ driver licence, and be physically mobile.

The community patrol worked as eyes and ears for the police, covering New Plymouth, Oakura, and Inglewood, calling any incidents in via radio.

Roper said their presence was intended to work as a crime deterrent.

With the rise in crime at dairies Roper said they had been talking to owners, making sure people knew they were there.

“It’s making sure they are aware of what’s going on and giving them guidance on how to act.

“We don’t want anyone getting hurt.”