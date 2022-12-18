Going for gold: more people are cashing in on jewellery to pay the bills, but hasty sales can prove costly

Christchurch jeweller Andrew Kelso is among those who has seen a noticeable rise in people selling jewellery to help pay their bills.

After Shona’s mother died earlier this year, the family decided to sell her prized jewellery which was considered so valuable it had been carefully stored in a safe for 30 years.

They thought the amethyst, diamond, pearl, tanzanite and silver pieces were worth close to $20,000, but Shona, who asked to use an assumed name for security reasons, says that based on recent estimates from jewellers and valuers, they might be lucky to clear $5000.

“You don’t know who to trust, what’s right and what’s wrong ... it was humiliating ... they treated me like I was bringing in things that had come from inside a Christmas cracker.”

But as the cost of living has risen, some jewellers have seen a 10% to 20% jump in approaches from people seeking to sell jewellery to raise extra money, as well as those simply wanting to cash in on items they no longer want.

It can be a time-consuming process where it pays to do your homework, and where returns can fall well short of expectations.

Shona quickly learnt that her late mother’s large diamond and tanzanite ring, valued at $10,000 for insurance purposes in 2008, is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, and getting an accurate valuation is not straightforward.

Stuff Westende Jewellers owner Andrew Kelso inspects a gold, onyx, ruby and diamond ring he is selling for $3295 on behalf of a customer, for which he charges a 30 per commission.

Even so, in tough times, with Christmas looming, converting purely decorative items into hard cash is still tempting for hard-up Kiwis.

Gerald Westenra’s website is described as New Zealand’s largest online seller of estate jewellery, and due to overstocking, he is no long taking diamond rings, and only accepting very special antique pieces.

“There’s an up-tick in people wanting to sell, no question about that.

“I’m getting more middle-aged people, which reflects what’s going on out there, it’s not just the young people being hit, it’s all sectors, all demographics.”

Over recent weeks jeweller Rowena Watson, who designs her own pieces and purchases vintage items from Europe, has been surprised by the number of people turning up in her central Christchurch store trying to sell secondhand jewellery. “We’ve had about one day.”

Webbs auction house head of fine jewels, watches and luxury accessories Christine Power regularly gets customers wanting to sell something they have inherited “that is just so not in trend”.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Rowena Watson does not buy second hand jewellery over the counter in her Christchurch store, but she says in the past four weeks her staff have repeatedly turned away people wanting to sell items.

But in the past few months there has been a 20% increase in those wanting the money to ease financial pressure, particularly in the 40- to 60-year-old age group.

“People are wanting to sell anything with gold, because they are realising that gold is something they can liquidate quite quickly.”

Auckland antique jewellery dealer Graeme Thompson is buying back items he sold to customers 30 years ago, and he says lifestyle changes are a big factor as people retire, and downsize.

“The most common reason I get is, ‘we never go out any more, where would I wear this lovely necklace or brooch?’”

supplied This vintage butterfly brooch made of 69 diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, and rubies had an estimated value of $3800 to $4500 when Webbs sold it for $5975 in an online auction earlier this month.

Children often prefer modern designs such as Pandora or Karen Walker, to vintage or antique items their parents were planning to give them, says Thompson.

Fear of crime is another motivator. “People want to sell because of robberies. They say ‘if I don’t sell it, and I get robbed, it will be gone’.”

The price of gold is a big incentive. It hit more than $3000 an ounce in October, and has been above $2800 for much of the year.

New Zealand Gold Merchants business relationships manager John Hunter says they are nowhere near the post global financial crisis period when they were getting 20 to 30kg of gold jewellery a week.

But, they have noticed more Asian customers selling their high carat gold jewellery to take advantage of current gold prices.

The high price of gold is a motivating factor in the decision to sell off jewellery.

What’s hot and what’s not

Andrew Kelso, who owns Westende Jewellers in Christchurch, says single large solitaire diamonds hold their value much better than pieces with lots of lower quality stones.

Antique and vintage jewellery of the right style is in demand, but much still depends on whether it is worn, damaged, or poorly repaired.

Having a name engraved onto a ring can diminish its value it if it can't be easily removed, (the only exception is if the name and owner of the ring was someone famous).

Kelso likens selling jewellery to the car trade where a brand-new car loses value as soon as it leaves the lot, but older rare models appreciate.

“People are very surprised that a piece of gold jewellery they’ve had 10 or 15 years still has quite some value, whereas other people who might have made a more recent purchase are surprised it isn’t worth what they paid for it.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The Village Goldsmith owner Ian Douglas says there is a trend for customers shifting into rest homes or apartments to consolidate their jewellery collections into a few new pieces. “People don’t want so much stuff any more.”

Sales options

As a rule of thumb, Kelso says second hand jewellery sells for 10% to 20% of the new replacement value, so for an item with a new value of $10,000, he would pay $1000 to $2000 if he bought it outright.

If he sold the same item on behalf of the owner for $5000 taking a 30% commission, the return would be much higher, but it could potentially take months.

Trade Me jewellery listings increased marginally in the last quarter, and on Friday of more than 7300 items for sale online, only 325 were listed at $1000 or more.

The priciest was an antique Edwardian diamond ring with a buy now price of $87,995, but the average price for pre-owned jewellery and watches sold in November was $177.

Auction houses may accept higher value items, but you have to factor in the cost of detailed valuations and commissions, and Power says Webbs is focused on well known brands such as Tiffany and Chanel.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Pawn shops buy jewellery outright, and are an option for instant cash. Kevin Garner, owner of Premier Pawnbrokers in Lower Hutt, receives as many as five custom-made engagement rings a year due relationship breakups. (File Photo)

At the other end of the scale, there are pawnbrokers, and in the interests of research the author sought quotes for a three diamond platinum ring inherited many years ago from an elderly friend, but has never worn.

Two pawn shops offered $120 to $170 respectively for the metal band, plus 10% of the value of the three diamonds.

On the basis of a quick visual inspection, a jeweller had estimated the stones were worth about $300 each, but he recommended consulting a professional valuer.

Going for gold

A number of gold merchants offer “post your gold” services, providing a free courier bag and insurance for people to send in gold for appraisal, making same day payments if the offer is accepted.

Consumer NZ has not received any complaints about such services, but spokeswoman Jessica Walker says that while the opportunity to make money fast is tempting at an expensive time of year, she advises shopping around to get the best possible price.

“Although this service appears to be convenient and, on the surface, looks safe, we urge people to do their research before posting off their valuables.”

Stuff was quoted prices for 9-carat scrap gold that ranged from $20 per gram from a jeweller, to more than $30 by from a gold merchant.

SUPPLIED Paul Nilsson, a gemologist at GemLab, says valuations done for insurance purposes can be misleading because they usually include a higher margin to protect the client in the event of future price rises.

The value of valuations

Kelso tells of a family who brought in a packed jewellery box from which he quickly picked out a 10,000 diamond brooch which, because of the colour and cut of the stones, could easily have been dismissed as costume jewellery and given to an op shop.

GemLab in Auckland does independent valuations for commercial jewellers and members of the public.

Gemologist Paul Nilsson says getting something valued can make a huge difference to the outcome of sale negotiations, and patience pays off.

“If people really need the money right now, they will probably have to settle for a bit less than if they were prepared to do the legwork and wait a month or two.”

GemLab charges $50 to sort through a jewellery collection, and Nilsson says he only recommend doing full reports on obviously valuable items.

In the case of my diamond ring, the “retail market value” is what they would expect a second hand jewellery retailer to sell it for.

The “new comparison value” estimates what a new ring of that quality would sell for, and the “cash realisation value” is an opinion of what I might expect to get by selling privately.

Nilsson says if the cash value is only $400, it is pointless spending $100 on a report, “but if it’s a couple of grand, it is definitely worth getting that report done”.

“Once people are hit with our cash realisation value, and they suddenly realise that wow that’s all I’m going to get, they might change their mind and think, I’ll just give it to my sister or save it for my daughter.”

Shona says it was difficult having dealers be so dismissive of family heirlooms, and getting a better appreciation of values means they will probably sell the two highest valued pieces and keep the rest for younger members of the family.

supplied Morris & Watson precious metals dealer melts down scrap gold and silver bought from jewellers and pawn shops for reuse by manufacturing jewellers, or for sale to investors as gold bars or bullion.

Where old jewellery goes to die

All those bits and bobs, broken chains and dated earrings, can be sold off as scrap gold to be melted down by refiners.

Thompson says a large very ugly gold brooch he acquired as part of a collection of otherwise magnificent jewellery fetched $1100 as scrap. “I’d have been lucky to get $200, if I ever sold it.”

Precious metals company Morris & Watson buys scrap jewellery from pawn brokers, antique dealers and the jewellery trade (but not the public).

Treasury manager Adam Van Sambeek says describes the refining process as “un-baking” a cake.

“We extract the raw ingredients back to the original components of the recipe.”

He says they also use chemicals to eat away the metal, so gemstones can be removed undamaged from their settings and recycled into new items of jewellery.