Here's how to save money on your dental bill

More than 1.5 million adults are going without necessary dental care due to cost, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists says.

New Zealanders spend more than $2.4 million a day at the dentist. But despite the hefty investment, 40% of adults are still going without treatment due to cost and others rely on charity to get the work done.

A report by the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) said eftpos transactions at dental practices totalled $2.45m every day, or $896m a year. The figure did not include credit card or buy now, pay later payments.

The average transaction was $353, about 50% of an adult minimum-wage earner’s weekly income, the report said.

Data from the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) showed how quickly costs could mount.

The median cost for a routine check-up was $74, with an x-ray bumping that up to $98.

However, prices varied by region. In Wellington, a standard exam with x-ray was $95, compared with $123 in Otago and Southland.

And bills ballooned as soon as even the most basic repair work was needed. The median cost of a large amalgam (grey metal) filling was $220 while a composite filling (made from resin to match the colour of a tooth) was $250.

More extensive work quickly ran into the thousands, with a tooth implant costing around $2800 and dentures having a median cost of $2750.

Patients could also be referred to a dental hygienist for a clean, scale and polish at about $80 per 15-minute appointment. When teeth needed a more thorough clean, appointments could take up to an hour.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF Dentist Dr Margaret Clark (Ngati Porou) sourced a US$10,000 grant which has allowed her to treat about 40 diabetic patients in Cannon's Creek, Porirua, where deprivation is widespread.

Dentist Dr Riddhi Patel​ said many of the patients treated at her Mt Albert practice were low- or no-income adults, often holding a community card or on benefits.

Patel received one of five $10,000 grants from the NZDA and Aotearoa Charity Hospital (ARCH) to treat patients who could not ordinarily access dental care.

The funds covered dental materials, a dental assistant, and running costs of instruments and equipment, while Patel volunteered her time.

The grant allowed her to provide 88 treatments to 16 patients.

“Our area has benefited greatly from this grant. It is immensely satisfying to help patients who require much needed dental care,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Basic dental care is free only for those aged 17 and under. (File photo)

Jidapa Waites​ received restoration work via the grant scheme and said although she needed the treatment, it wasn’t something she could usually afford.

“I am pleased this grant provided a cleaning for my teeth and some required fillings.”

The ASMS’s Tooth Be Told report said dental care was “prohibitively expensive” and in 2020 more than 40% of adults had an unmet need for dental care due to cost. Among Māori and Pasifika adults the figure was more than 50%.

The association has called for a raft of changes in the industry, which it said was under-supplied and fed directly into overall health inequity. Its ultimate goal is free care for all New Zealanders.

Currently, basic care is free only for those aged 17 and under. Some people aged over 18, including those on low incomes or with a disability, illness or injury, can apply for government assistance.

In all other cases, costs for dental care, treatments and dentures are the patient’s responsibility.

