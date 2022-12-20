Here's why the bargains might be better this Boxing Day

What will Boxing Day sales look like this year?

It’s one of New Zealand’s busiest shopping days of the year, but how will Boxing Day stack up in an environment of high inflation and cost-of-living pressure?

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson expects this year's sales to be just as good, if not better than the years before, despite Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr telling people to rein in spending to help control inflation.

“Boxing Day has become an epic day for retail, and we expect this year will be no different,” he said.

He said the best deals would probably be in appliances and electronics, where specific goods are back in good supply, but demand has slowed.

“Suppliers and retailers will be working collaboratively to bring offers to the market that encourage shoppers to replace, upgrade or treat themselves to new technology,” he said.

Due to high inflation, the retail sector was seeing increasing restraint by shoppers and a shift in some of the previous high-performing categories such as appliances, electronics and home improvement as people held off on some bigger-ticket purchases.

“Retailers know they need to work harder to maintain or grow their market share, so expect to see offers that will be worthwhile and possibly stronger than in previous years,” he said.

The past few Boxing Day sales had been affected by supply chain issues, while a buoyant economy during that time lessened the need for retailers to discount heavily. Those factors had changed this year, which should result in better deals for consumers, he said.

He said to make the most of out of the sale day, shoppers should start with a plan and a budget to keep finances on track.

“Online research before you set out will help make the trip purposeful and productive.”

He suggested thinking hard about overall value, because consumers were increasingly considering sustainability and responsibility in their purchasing decisions. Could buying a better quality product mean you'll get more value over a longer period?

And make your spending count, he said.

“Shopping locally or at least within Aotearoa is especially important right now, so before you jump on an overseas website, see what's possible from retailers here.”

Naomi Rahim/Getty Images There was typically sales on a broad range of products, but consumers were still advised to shop around for a deal.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said Boxing Day sales were traditionally one of the busiest shopping periods.

“Customers love the deals that are on offer, and given the current cost of living pressures, Retail NZ expects that Boxing Day sales will continue to be very popular.”

There was typically sales on a broad range of products, but consumers were still advised to shop around for a deal.

“Retail NZ encourages customers to shop local, either in-store or online from a local brand you know and love.

“How ever you’re shopping, Retail NZ encourages you to shop nice and remember that, even if it’s busy, retail workers will be doing their best to provide great service.”

There are always some customers who really go to town and stock up on gifts for the next year during the Boxing Day sales, as there are usually some good deals to be had.

Retailer Caroline Moore of speciality cat product store Fang & Fur admitted Boxing Day sales had always been a “bit of a challenge” as the sole operator of a retail business.

Keeping on top of Christmas marketing and sales, as well as a busy Black Friday weekend, could be pretty full on so, by the time Boxing Day rolls around, she was exhausted, she said.

For this reason, she kept her Boxing Day sales more simplistic with just 20% off store wide and gift with purchase, rather than the many different discounts on offer on Black Friday.

”Due to the rise of Black Friday in New Zealand, Boxing Day sales now feel more like a continuation of a 'sale season' rather than being a standalone event,” she said.