Inland Revenue sees 'significant threat' of tax fraud by retailers hiding sales

The software tools concerning Inland Revenue are designed to create a fake set of records from point-of-sale systems that understate sales.

Inland Revenue is concerned some retailers may be using a relatively new kind of software to under-report their sales and avoid tax.

Spokesperson Tony Morris said the “electronic suppression software tools” (ESST) posed a significant risk to the integrity of the tax system and warned of severe consequences for anyone caught using them to evade tax.

“ESST tools are being used globally to systematically alter point-of-sale data collected by a business in order to understate or completely conceal revenue for the purpose of evading tax,” he said.

“These tools create the electronic version of two sets of books. There is no other purpose to ESST other than to facilitate tax evasion or money laundering.”

Morris said Inland Revenue had identified a number of New Zealand businesses that “may have been exposed to ESS tools”.

“That number is expected to grow, so IR is working hard to identify who else has been exposed. When we find them, we will come knocking,” he said.

The tax department said it was an offence to manufacture, develop or provide such software.

The penalty was a fine up to a maximum of $250,000, and where ESST tools were used to evade paying tax, people could face prosecution and up to five years in prison, it said.

The Australian Tax Office announced last week that it and police had raided 35 businesses in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania that were suspected of supplying or using ESST.

The raids were part of “a co-ordinated global crackdown” and timed to coincide with raids in the United Kingdom and the United States, the ATO said.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said he had only recently become aware of such software and he would be surprised if its use in New Zealand was widespread.

“I am not aware of any businesses that are using it, and obviously we would always be advising businesses to comply with the law and meet their tax obligations,” he said.