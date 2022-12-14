Shoppers ring up $814 million on Christmas spending

Consumers continue to be wary of spending on big ticket items.

Retail spending was up in the second week of December, new figures from eftpos operator Worldline show.

Excluding hospitality merchants, shoppers spent almost $814 million in the week ending December 10. This was up 2.3% when compared to spending in the same week last year.

When compared to the same week in 2019, pre-pandemic, spending was up 14.7%.

Food and liquor, clothing, footwear and department stores experienced the biggest increase in spending last week as Christmas edges closer.

READ MORE:

* New Zealanders on track for record Christmas spend

* Busier week for Canterbury retailers as shoppers make up for lost time

* Spending during lockdown dropped 90% outside of supermarkets, liquor stores



Spending at clothing and footwear stores was up 7.1% compared with 6.5% at food and liquor merchants and 4.8% at department stores. These categories typically experience increase in sales at this time of the year.

Worldline figures show spending at hardware, appliance and furniture shops were down 10.8% last week when compared to last year, while spending at recreational goods retailers was down 11.5%.

The electronics payment network said this was to be as expected and followed the trend seen during the Black Friday sales period as consumers opted to refrain from buying big ticket items.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Voxpops: is the current economic situation affecting your Xmas purchasing decisions?

Despite a high inflationary environment, consumers continue to spend albeit on cheaper goods.

“The challenging economic environment is undoubtedly still exerting a strong influence on consumer spending choices this year, but as can be seen from trends of previous years, the tills of merchants across the core retail sector will be ringing more over the next fortnight,” Bruce Proffit, chief of sales at Worldline said.

But he warned that it was not clear if spending levels in previous weeks would continue.

Most of the $814m spent last week in the lead up to Christmas was in Auckland, spending there reached over $300m, while $95m was spent in Canterbury.

A further $78m was spent in Wellington, $65m in Waikato and $55m in the Bay of Plenty.

Regional spending for the week was highest in West Coast, up 15.3%, up 10.2% in Nelson and 10% in Marlborough.

Spending was below 2021 levels for the same seven days in Auckland/Northland, down 1.9%, Gisborne, down 4.4%, and Taranaki, down 3.2%.

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said there were typically two waves of spending when it came to Christmas shopping in December.

“The first is where people browse for gifts then buy for themselves, and the second is when those presents are bought. That's coming through loud and clear this year with growth in apparel and footwear. This is what we're hearing too, from the malls and big brands.

“There's a lot of feel-good sentiment driving spending right now as consumers tire of the year and local and international turmoil. Shopping is that escape and consumers are demonstrating that clearly this year,” Wilkinson said.

Drawn out discounting stemming from Black Friday in November had conditioned shoppers to spread out their purchases, which was also reflected in this data, he said.

”Retailers are doing one-off sales and some have already moved into sale mode, which is further impetus for spending.”

Analysts anticipate shoppers were pull back on discretionary spending in the first quarter of next year.