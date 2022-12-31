NZ risks being 'laughing stock of the world' as tourists dine on supermarket sandwiches and two-minute noodles

Restaurants, bars and cafes are helping each other out as the staffing shortage continues to upset rosters. Even friends and family are helping out. (Video first published August 5, 2022)

New Zealand risks becoming the “laughing stock of the world” if hospitality’s desperate staff shortage goes on much longer.

That is the warning from Hospitality New Zealand board member Peter Morrison, who says Immigration NZ needs to hire more staff to process applications faster.

Hospitality businesses are in the peak tourism season, but are missing thousands of anticipated migrant workers due to delays in getting visa approval.

“It should be a priority. We will be the laughing stock of the world if people can’t eat, can’t go out because restaurants are closed Monday and Tuesday,” Morrison said.

READ MORE:

* Rental shortages bite as tourist towns of Queenstown and Wānaka struggle to attract staff

* McDonald's in Queenstown pays $28 an hour for new staff - no experience necessary

* Hospitality boss: Immigration NZ 'needs to get arse into gear'

* Struggling Queenstown restaurant sees no sign yet of working holiday visa influx



Tourism was New Zealand’s second-largest export earner, but with restaurants closed and accommodation providers reducing services, tourists would be put off and the whole economy would be affected.

“Tourists are coming here and saying it’s like a Third World country,” he said.

On the West Coast – where business is back to 80% of pre-pandemic levels but staffing numbers are at 50% – restaurateur Jamie Caldwell is keeping two of his three Franz Josef eateries closed due to staff shortages. The one that was open had to shut several nights a week to give staff a break.

Stuff Closed on Mondays is situation normal for many restaurants around the country due to staffing shortages.

Caldwell had hired 40 new people from overseas, but immigration delays meant the 10 chefs he desperately required may not be in the country until March.

It took three months for him to be accredited by Immigration New Zealand to hire migrant workers. More red tape followed, he said.

“It’s really bad for us and for the town. We have plenty of tourists coming and even the high-end ones with plenty of money have to go to the supermarket to get two-minute noodles or a sandwich – if there’s any left,” he said.

“It’s just ridiculous. People come here and everything is shut. It’s like a ghost town.”

Supplied Landing bar owner Jamie Caldwell in Franz Josef

Franz Josef supermarket owner Chris Roy said when he heard all the eateries in town was shutting on a recent public holiday he feared he would run out of stock so he cranked up the barbecue outside the shop.

“We got a volunteer and myself to stand out outside for three hours and we made $560 selling sausages and gave the proceeds to a couple of organisations in town.

“It was a bit of fun and it helped us because we were only getting two deliveries a week,” he said.

He had now increased deliveries and was running at almost pre-Covid levels while also being short-staffed himself.

Supplied Chris Roy and Cushla Jones, of Franz Josef, put on a sausage sizzle for tourists when all the restaurants were shut on a public holiday.

“We had 1178 customers yesterday. I’ve been doing 12 or 13 hour days for the past 10 days and I’m over 70. I’m not complaining because it’s great to see people again after Covid, it was just terrible,” he said.

In Queenstown, hospitality business Future Bars’ newly-opened restaurant, Odd Saint, is operating only five days a week and not offering evening meals. They company has moved around staff at other venues to fill vacancies.

They never anticipated staff shortages would be a problem at Christmas when they struck the deal to lease the new restaurant early in the year.

The company had recruited new summer staff, but many existing staff were headed to their homes overseas for Christmas for the first time in several years.

Supplied New bistro Odd Saint has opened in Queenstown, from left, Sara Maurer, Anton Waldon and co-owners Jamie Orr-Tobin, Bert Haines, Matt Tobin and James Ace.

“It’s been a pretty hectic last few months and no, there were not a lot of CVs coming in,” co-owner Bert Haines said.

McDonald’s in Queenstown was offering $28 an hour for untrained and inexperienced staff to work as baristas, kitchen and hospitality staff and cleaners over the two weeks from December 28.

New Zealander Tash Daly and her partner Ben Crespin are visiting New Zealand from London and found the staff shortage particularly noticeable on Waiheke Island, in Auckland.

"The ferries were understaffed, and we were turned away from lots of restaurants," Daly said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Tash Daly and Ben Crespin are on a New Zealand holiday from London. They were warned about hospitality staff shortages so pre-booked the restaurants they wished to visit.

Visitors from Brisbane Jerreka Fogarty and John Palavi survived a week in Queenstown with children Cleo, 5, and Aries, 3, by booking all of their restaurant meals in advance.

While hospitality workers were invariably lovely and standards were high, they had seen customers turned away and flustered staff frequently apologising.

"It does take a little bit longer, but we understand," John said.

They noticed many young workers as high school students have been widely employed to fill gaps.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Brisbane visitors John Palavi, Cleo Palavi, 5, Jerreka Fogarty and Aries Palavi, 3, have spent a week in Queenstown and survived by booking all their restaurant meals in advance.

Health, construction, teaching and trade industries have been hit by post-Covid-19 staff shortages after thousands of working visa holders left the country amidst border and business closures.

The hospitality industry is particularly reliant on immigrant workers over the busy summer period.

The Government has increased the cap on working holiday visas by 12,000, and given existing holders a six-month extension. It has also introduced a new Accredited Employer work visa system to fasts track employment for qualified workers, such as chefs.

But industry insiders say it is taking months for Immigration NZ to process applications, so many staff will miss the peak summer season.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Hospitality NZ board member Peter Morrison says NZ risks becoming a laughingstock if it can’t get more hospitality staff working.

Immigration New Zealand’s border and visa operations general manager Nicola Hogg said it was working hard to process visa applications as quickly as possible.

Immigration NZ had received nearly 43,000 working holiday visa applications and had approved nearly 40,000.

More than 21,000 of those people had arrived in New Zealand. Holders have 12 months to enter the country.

“While we are receiving large volumes of applications, we have been pragmatic and taken a facilitative approach to get on top of the applications.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Visitors are returning to Franz Josef on the South Island’s West Coast, but only about half of the necessary staff are available.

“Our performance in some visa categories is not yet where we’d like it to be and we are focussed on improving our processing times,” she said.

The Accredited Employer Work Visa average processing time for complete applications was 18 working days, she said.

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce acting chief executive Sharon Fifield​ said the town was short about 1500 workers for hospitality and accommodation businesses and there had not been the influx of working holiday visa workers as hoped.