Here's how much more Christmas lunch will cost this year

All the traditional Christmas meats are more expensive this year.

Whether you go all out on Christmas lunch or opt for a more simple spread, the meal is likely to cost significantly more this year.

Last week, Stats NZ revealed food prices in November were 10.7% higher than at the same time last year and, in bad news for those planning to eat, drink and be merry, our festive favourites haven’t escaped the price hikes.

The latest Food Price Index shows prices for staple Christmas Day nibbles like peanuts, crackers and cheese, potato chips and grapes have all risen this year.

A box of crackers costs 7% more than last year, while grapes are about 15% more expensive.

The classic Christmas Day barbecue will also cost more today.

Sirloin steak is $3.30 per kilo more expensive than last year and sausage prices have increased from $11.19 to $12.54 per kilo.

Prices for all the other popular Christmas proteins – fresh fish, chicken and lamb – have also risen, although there are still some bargains to be had.

In the lead-up to the big day, lamb leg roasts were priced at $10 to $12 a kilo across all the major supermarkets and ham remained a good buy at around $12 a kilo.

Ham was the protein of choice for many shoppers, with nearly 500 tonnes pre-ordered from Countdown supermarkets by December 15, managing director Spencer Sonn​ said.

The pork product was equally popular at Pak ‘n Save and New World stores.

Chris Day​, Foodstuffs head of customer insights and intelligence, said two out of three customers were planning to buy ham for their main protein, followed by chicken, lamb and fish, with turkey coming in fifth.

“While for some traditionalists turkey may seem the only option, it’s not really a kiwi staple, in fact, last year we sold 37,500 turkeys across both islands. That means only about 1% of Aotearoa was eating turkey come Christmas Day.”

Those choosing to tackle a turkey could expect to pay around $40 for a small (2.25kg) bird and closer to $100 for a 5.5kg roast.

Another pricey protein, fresh salmon fillets set shoppers back upwards of $50 a kilo this Christmas.

The bad news continues in the produce department, where a salad will set you back significantly more. Prices for lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes and avocados have all risen.

Stats NZ doesn’t track pre-made pavlova prices, but they have kept an eye on the cost of ingredients for a homemade pav.

Lucy Corry/Stuff The cost of a homemade pav has risen almost 31% since 2010, Stats NZ says.

Back in 2010, it cost $7.73 to whip up an oversized meringue, topped with cream, kiwifruit and strawberries.

The same dessert will cost $10.12 to make this year, an increase of almost 31%.

Meanwhile, a hypothetical pudding of ice cream and strawberries could come in cheaper this Christmas.

While ice cream prices are up, strawberries are about 35% cheaper than last year, thanks to much better weather in the lead-up to the festive season.

The rising prices prompted many people to reconsider their Christmas spending this year, according to accounting software provider MYOB.

Its Consumer Snapshot – a survey of more than 1000 New Zealanders released last month – showed nearly a third (32%) were planning a small Christmas at home, 30% were planning to spend less on gifts than they usually would, and 30% were expecting to spend less on dining out over the festive season.

Consumers polled expected to spend an average of $413 on food and drink over this Christmas and New Year season, compared to $447 last year.