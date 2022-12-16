Cafe owner dishes out thousands of dollars worth of vouchers to Taranaki hospital staff for Christmas

A New Plymouth cafe is giving away more than $60,000 worth of vouchers to Te Whatu Ora Taranaki workers for Christmas.

Rahul Radhakrishnan, owner of Bach on Breakwater, Cafe & Restaurant in New Plymouth, wanted to do something for those working in hospitals to acknowledge all they had sacrificed over the last three years during the pandemic.

So he has given every Te Whatu Ora Taranaki staff member – all 2500 of them – a $25 voucher to enjoy a meal at his restaurant.

“Everyone, because I think some way or the other every, every person concerned with the hospitals and clinics, they were all under pressure.”

He got in touch with the health board which said it had about 2500 workers which he “didn’t really expect”.

“But I just thought I wanted every staff member, be it from the janitor to the admin staff to the nurses and the doctors. I wanted to do something for each one of them.”

Radhakrishnan’s parents in India caught Covid twice and ended up in hospital both times, he said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Rahul Radhakrishnan said he wanted to do something for every staff member at Te Whatu Ora Taranaki, from doctors to cleaners.

Because the borders were shut he couldn’t go to help, but the hospital staff took great care of them, so there was nothing for him to worry about.

“It was the health workers that were taking care of so many families so that was the reason why I decided that I need to do something for them.”

This wasn’t the first time Radhakrishnan had tried to help those impacted by Covid-19.

During the height of the pandemic Radhakrishnan delivered unused fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs and dairy products from his restaurant to elderly people who couldn’t leave their homes, and also produced about 1500 $5 lunches for essential workers.

He was recognised for his efforts at the 2021 New Plymouth District Council Citizens’ Awards.

Radhakrishnan said health workers could come in whenever they liked to use their $25 voucher, there was no expiry date.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Rahul Radhakrishnan is giving every Taranaki Te Whatu Ora worker a $25 voucher for Christmas to say thank you for their hard work during Covid.

“They can come spend a special day or whatever, because it's Christmas now, so I'm assuming they would want to go out and spend some time with their families.”

Te Whatu Ora Taranaki acting chief operating officer, Wendy Langlands said the team had been under enormous pressure over the last year dealing with the pandemic and winter illnesses.

“We always appreciate when the community we serve acknowledges our efforts to provide the best health service possible.”