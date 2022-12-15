'Chaotic' Eftpos outage now resolved

Eftpos machines are down across the country thanks to an outage.

An issue with eftpos terminals that caused a nationwide outage on Wednesday, leaving shoppers stranded at the checkout, has been resolved.

In a message on its website Eftpos NZ said “the brief issues experienced yesterday have been resolved”.

Eftpos NZ has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson told Stuff on Wednesday said it was experiencing some technical difficulties that prevented some transactions from being processed.

“The team is working on getting this resolved ASAP.

“Powering the terminal off and back on may potentially help to get the terminal reconnected again.”

At 8pm on Wednesday, the company’s website was still showing the message: “We have observed connectivity issues with our payment network. Transactions impacted during the incident will be uploaded once the incident has been addressed.”

By 9.30pm, the message on the website had been removed, however it was still unclear if the issue had been resolved.

A Stuff reporter said she was at Countdown Ponsonby just before 2pm when the machines stopped working.

“Everyone was kind of milling around confused and then only people who had cash could buy things,” she said.

“It is chaotic.”

A message on Eftpos NZ’s technology helpline at 5.55pm said the company was aware of issues affecting terminals and repeated advice to reboot the terminal.

Payment services firm Worldline had not experienced any problems and was not affected at all, a spokesperson said.

Eftpos NZ said there were 60,000 devices connected to its network, and 50,000 merchants were customers. It was the only eftpos provider with its own payment network, it said.