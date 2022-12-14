'It's chaotic': Eftpos terminals down nationwide after outage

Eftpos machines are down across the country thanks to an outage.

A nationwide eftpos outage has left shoppers stranded at the checkout.

“The team is working on getting this resolved asap,” an Eftpos NZ spokesperson said.

“Powering the terminal off and back on may potentially help to get the terminal reconnected again.”

A Stuff reporter said she was at Countdown Ponsonby just before 2pm when the machines stopped working.

“Everyone was kind of milling around confused and then only people who had cash could buy things,” she said.

”It’s chaotic.”