Boom before the bust? Economy grew 2% in three months, says Stats NZ

The New Zealand economy grew by a dramatic 2% in the three months to the end of September, far above economists’ forecasts, Stats NZ has reported.

It also upgraded its previous estimate of GDP growth in the June quarter, from 1.7% to 1.9%.

ANZ had predicted GDP would rise 1.1% during the September quarter, while the Reserve Bank had forecast 0.8% growth, less than half of the actual figure.

Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman said the strength of the economic growth in the September quarter partly reflected the ongoing recovery in international tourism, but was nevertheless a big surprise.

Couchman said the GDP figures would not do anything to dampen expectations of a shallow recession next year, with both the Reserve Bank and the Treasury predicting the economy will contract by a bit under 1% during the 2023 calendar year.

Treasury secretary Caralee McLiesh said on Wednesday that it expected there would be nine months of GDP decline next year, when it is forecasting the economy will contract 0.8%.

But Couchman said the Stats NZ update did show the economy would be going into that expected downturn from a stronger starting point.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby gives a taste of what to expect next year.

Although the GDP growth numbers were a surprise, economists were watching most closely for any signs that inflation was in proper retreat, he said.

That would be the best indication that the Reserve Bank might be able to take its foot off the accelerator raising interest rates.

In one potentially encouraging sign, the United States Bureau of Labour Statistics announced this week that annual inflation there dropped to 7.1% in November, down from 7.3% in October, with prices rising only 0.1% over the month.

Annual inflation also came in below expectations at 10.7% in the UK on Wednesday, thanks in part to lower fuel prices, with pricing overall rising 0.4% over the month.

Stats NZ said services industries were the biggest driver for economic growth here in the September quarter, with economic activity in the transport, postal and warehousing industries up 9.7%.

“With borders opening to all visitors in the September quarter, we have seen more spending on both international and domestic air travel,” senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said.

“The business services industry also contributed to the result, driven by computer system services, recruitment services and travel agency and tour arrangements.”