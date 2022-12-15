By the numbers: 2.2 million parcels delivered a week in lead-up to Christmas Day

There are just 10 days until Christmas, and couriers are working to get packages delivered and under the tree in time.

New Zealand Post is urging people awaiting packages to check their tracking numbers before calling the customer care centre teams who are “flat out” answering calls while operating with reduced staff numbers due to people being unwell with Covid.

Here’s how the delivery frenzy stacks up, by the numbers.

2.2 million

This is the number of parcels NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said couriers had delivered last week.

“And this week we’re expecting to deliver about the same again.

READ MORE:

* NZ Post delivering nine parcels every second in final push before Christmas

* Flood of Christmas parcels as the Monday cut off looms for Christmas deliveries

* NZ Post urges people to 'send now, if you haven't already' as Christmas delivery cut-off dates loom



“We’ve got just ver a week left to get millions of parcels where they need to be in time for Christmas.

“We’ll be delivering right up until Christmas Eve, and we’ll be the last van in the driveway before Santa arrives.”

2.3 million

For the same week last year, NZ post delivered 2.3 million parcels – so package movements are a little lower this year.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF NZ Post’s new building in Grenada features a state-of-the art sorting machine that can scan and sort up to 11,000 parcels per hour.

But this year was still up on 2020 numbers, when 2 million packages were sent each week in the lead-up to Christmas.

21

December 21 is the cut-off day for parcels to be couriered and make it under the tree in time, while the cut-off for sending parcels via NZ Post’s economy service is December 19.

The deadline for sending items overseas in time for Christmas Day has already passed.

“If you haven’t sent your parcel yet, you’ll need to get organised in the next few days to give it the best chance of arriving in time for Christmas,” Main said.

“We’ve brought extra resource to meet the huge demand for parcel delivery that we see at this time of year, including bringing on extra people, trucks, planes and vans.”

Couriers will be delivering right up until Christmas Eve.

24

It will take 24 hours for Santa to respond to online messages.

While the deadline has passed to have physical postcard responses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5pm, December 22 before he has to get the sleigh ready to deliver presents.

Kids can choose to have their reply in te reo Māori or English.