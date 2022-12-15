Auckland Airport shares halted from trading after Auckland mayor Wayne Brown's comments on capital raising

Auckland International Airport shares have been halted from trading after comments by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown.

Auckland International Airport shares have been halted from trading on the sharemarket after Auckland mayor Wayne Brown told a council meeting the company was planning a major capital raising to fund a new domestic terminal.

Brown told the meeting, which was live blogged by Stuff, that the capital raising could dilute the council's current 18% holding to 10-11%.

Councillor Chris Darby interjected and asked whether the airport company had announced that. Brown paused for a minute, and then conceded it had not been, but mumbled about statements having been made which would lead someone to that conclusion.

Auckland Airport has been contacted for comment. Major announcements by a public company can influence the value of its shares and must be released through the sharemarket so all market participants have access to information at the same time.

A spokesperson for Brown said the mayor was not in possession of any information not available to the market.

Sharemarket regulator NZ RegCo said in a statement that it had placed a trading halt on Auckland Airport (AIA) shares following the comments.

“NZ RegCo is aware of the comments made by mayor Brown in a public meeting as reported by Stuff,” NZ RegCo chief executive Joost van Amelsfort said in the statement.

“NZ RegCo exercised discretion to halt trading in AIA shares at 11.59am today, pending the release of a statement by AIA.”

NZ RegCo is an independently governed entity, responsible for monitoring and enforcing compliance by listed issuers and accredited market participants with NZX’s market rules.

The trading halt would remain in place until the release of the announcement or the market open on Monday, RegCo said.

Prior to the trading halt, Auckland Airport shares were down 0.4% to $8.055.

A spokesperson for Brown said that like everyone in the investment community, the mayor was speculating about how the airport company might finance its ambitious capital expenditure programme.

That included $160 million in upgrades to roading and new transit system, a $1 billion-plus new domestic hub, $200m for a transport hub, $75m for ongoing upgrades to the existing domestic terminal, expanded international airfield and taxiway capacity, a new cargo precinct, new international arrivals area and a second runway.

“The mayor’s point is that these are all good news for Auckland, but if the airport decides it needs to raise capital for any of them, this would require the council to either to participate in the capital raise with ratepayers’ or borrowed money, or see its shareholding fall below the current 18%,” the spokesperson said. “The mayor is not in possession of any information not available to the market.”