What cost-of-living crunch? Shoppers flock to malls for 'last hurrah'

The owner of New Zealand’s largest shopping mall says shoppers don’t seemed fazed by another wave of Covid-19 – or the cost of living crisis.

At Auckland’s Sylvia Park on Tuesday, the shopping centre was heaving with people, with the majority of shoppers opting not to wear a face mask despite Covid-19 cases once again at fresh highs of 42,000-plus weekly cases.

Kiwi Property estimates that 1 million people have been through Sylvia Park this December. It expects that 450,000 will visit the Mt Wellington shopping centre this week alone.

Just two days into the Christmas week, Helen Ronald, Sylvia Park asset manager for Kiwi Property, said footfall was already up year-on-year on 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

READ MORE:

* New Zealanders struggling to pay for Christmas

* Shoppers ring up $814 million on Christmas spending

* Here's why the bargains might be better this Boxing Day

* What to do if Christmas stress is getting on top of you



Ronald said foot traffic in the mall had been increasing since Black Friday sales kicked off in the last week of November.

Kiwi Property anticipates Friday will be its busiest day this week because Saturday, Christmas Eve, was a short trading day. Monday, Boxing Day, would likely be another significantly busy day – typically its busiest day of the year.

The owner of seven shopping centres around the country, including Christchurch’s Northlands and The Base in Hamilton, said the number of people visiting its centres was up 7% on last year.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sylvia Park says a million people have visited this December.

Ronald said there were no obvious signs of a pullback in spending, or any new trends to suggest Kiwis would spend less this Christmas than they normally would.

”The last couple of years has been so different but this year the trend is back to like a normal Christmas – that’s the biggest trend we’re seeing.”

In the last 12 months more than $750 million has been spent at Sylvia Park.

Research conducted by Canstar on behalf of Kiwi Property found more than 30% of shoppers left their Christmas shopping to the last minute, and women are doing most of the gift buying.

Kiwi Property expects Christmas Eve to be its busiest shopping day this week. It is open until midnight for the next few days in the lead-up to Christmas on Sunday.

The quietest time to visit the mall was first thing in the morning, the evening or just before close, Ronald said.

She said shoppers were doing last-minute gift buying and there was “a little bit of panic” in the air.

“The shopping trends [we are seeing are] people are spending more on their pets – the average spend on their pets is $40, and their in-laws are apparently the hardest people to buy for.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Helen Ronald says Sylvia Park expects more than 80,000 people to visit the shopping centre this week.

Other findings reveal nearly 50% of Kiwis re-gift their Christmas presents.

Ronald said there was no evidence to suggest Kiwis were more interested in bargain-hunting this Christmas compared to previous years.

Kiwi Property, however, believed that shoppers were on average more hesitant to make bigger ticket item purchases but still happy to spend on gifts. Its research found each person through its Sylvia Park mall typically bought gifts for up to 10 people.

“We’ve got everything here; you’ve got your $2 shop, Kmart, The Warehouse, you can get the bargains, right through to the jewellery stores that are still pretty busy as are the high-end Sony, JB-HiFi, Noel Leeming.”

STUFF The long days (and nights) of a courier driver in the weeks before Christmas.

About 40% of the 500 people surveyed said they bought gifts for one to five people, while 36% said they buy gifts for six to 10 people.

Two-thirds of Sylvia Park shoppers said they were partaking in Secret Santa gift giving.

Sales of footwear had been significantly strong, alongside purchases of clothing and food, Ronald said.

“There’s a lot of people through, but we’re not aware yet whether people are buying more, less or the same level as normal. There’s more people here than [we see on] a normal Christmas.”

Stuff’s own research found that Kiwis were generally well-prepared for Christmas in advance, with older New Zealanders typically buying their Christmas gifts well in advance of December.

The latest retail spending figures show transactions were up 8.6% in November, year-on-year. The majority of that increase was believed to be the result of inflation rather than significant volume increases.

Retail commentator Ben Goodale, chief executive of Quantum Jump, said this Christmas could be the “last hurrah” before consumer tighten up their purse strings in the New Year.

He said it appeared consumers were shopping based on how they felt.

“At a rough guess, the hordes hitting the malls are in work, not over-committed on their mortgages (or are renters), and perhaps still have cash in their pockets from less travel. Christmas gift purchases are usually a less committed purchase, not as committed as big ticket, cars, new kitchens.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sylvia Park was heaving with people on Tuesday afternoon.

“Consumers are possibly enjoying being able to shop in a world without masks and entry/exit restrictions, unlike this time last year when Auckland in particular was still gripped by restrictions.

“Retailers have also been working hard to big up the season, and those in employment have been having it pretty good this year. Salaries have been going up too especially with the labour shortage driving salaries up significantly across most industries.”

One shopper Stuff spoke to said she was enjoying being out and about and able to buy Christmas gifts in person for her family this year.

She said she was mindful of the cost of living crisis but had reduced spending in other areas that had enabled her to continue to buy Christmas gifts and participate in festivities as she normally would at this time of the year.

Research by Toluna earlier this month found that people across the country were feeling the squeeze and one in three was stressed about not having enough money to buy Christmas gifts.

Toluna found two-thirds of survey respondents said the rising cost of living was affecting their plans to celebrate Christmas this year, with 17% stating they would like to spend less.

More than 35% of the 520 Kiwis surveyed said they were stressed about not having enough money to buy gifts but the expectations around gift-giving made them feel obliged to spend despite facing financial constraints.

About 85% said the cost of living crisis had affected how much they could spend on Christmas.