Trustees of Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust go to court over alleged stripping of assets

It is a real privilege to save people who are at their last limit says Westpac rescue helicopter pilot Harry Stevenson.

Two trustees at Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust (ARHT) have taken legal action to stop a plan to strip the organisation of tens of millions of dollars worth of assets and vest them in a private company instead.

ARHT trustees Scott Rice and Nuwanthie Samarakone have filed a statement of claim at the Auckland High Court to try and stop a plan which they allege goes against the purpose of the trust.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter service runs hundreds of helicopter missions a year through a private company called the Northern Rescue Helicopter Limited (NRHL) that is half-owned by ARHT and contracted by the Government-run National Ambulance Sector Office to deliver air ambulance services to Auckland, Northland and Coromandel.

But the Auckland rescue helicopter service’s significant aviation assets – which run to a value exceeding $30 million and include three rescue helicopters – are owned by a separate charitable trust that is governed by a five-member board Rice and Samakone sit on.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Manurewa candidates for local MP

* Something here just doesn't add up

* Election 2020: Roger Bridge, 'Merv from Manurewa', quits National Party board

* Judith Collins on Roger Bridge allegations: 'It's not something I approve of'



The proposal advanced by some of the trustees is for the trust’s assets – and the fundraising activities of the trust - to be transferred to NRHL.

While NRHL is part-owned by the trust the move would put the assets and its fundraising activities beyond the reach of the trust and its original charitable purpose.

Two of the three board members allegedly in favour of the transfer to NRHL also sit on the NRHL board.

Samarakone, a former National Party candidate for the seat of Manurewa, declined a request for an interview but released a statement alongside Rice confirming both had filed an application at the High Court asking the court to declare that the plan to remove assets was a violation of the trust’s deed.

“After trying for months to get the chair of ARHT and the chair of NRHL to address these issues we have lost confidence in both chairs,” Rice and Samarakone said in their joint statement.

"We felt we’d been left with no choice but to go to court to get the intent of the trust deed confirmed."

Rice and Samarakone wanted the court to declare that trustees supporting the deal in breach of the trust’s deed, and they have asked the court to appoint more trustees to the trust too.

Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust owns millions of dollars in assets.

Samarakone said the idea of transferring assets and fundraising to NRHL had been debated for months, but important questions about whether such a transfer was in keeping with the trust’s purpose had been left unanswered.

“The idea to transfer the principal assets and fundraising of the trust to another entity requires serious scrutiny,” Samarakone said.

“Our role is to protect the interests of the people of Auckland."

Trustees said to be supporting the transfer of the assets to NRHL were the trust’s chairman, Simon Tompkins, who is a former Fay Richwhite investment banker and current Alvarium Wealth chief operating officer; Auckland War Memorial head of development Jane Sheetz; and former Auckland Council chief investment officer John Duncan.

Both Duncan and Tompkins are also directors of NRHL, which Samarakone and Rice argue should mean they are conflicted out of any decision to transfer assets.

Samarakone is a frequent commentator on business issues and is also well-known for the 2020 general election when a caller to talkback radio – who claimed to be a Manurewa resident named “Merv” - made critical comments about Samarakone’s candidacy for National’s Auckland Central nomination.

“Merv" was later revealed to be highly placed National Party staffer Roger Bridge – a man who did not live in Manurewa.

Duncan referred a request for comment on to Tompkins, but then refused to provide any contact details for Tompkins.

“Sorry but you will appreciate it’s not my place to pass his details on."

A spokesperson for the trust said a request to all trustees for comment had been forwarded on.