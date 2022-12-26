Boxing Day survival guide: Five tips to make the most of the day without breaking the bank

Here are five tips to get the most out of Boxing Day this year.

Today’s the day. Retailers have prepared their stores with sale signs and will probably have been sending you “great deal” emails since you sat down for Christmas lunch.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

But how can you get the best deals this Boxing Day?

Here are our top five shopping tips to get the most out of one of the biggest sale days of the year.

Make a list and only buy what you need

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when everything looks like it is a bargain.

Preparing a list can help you stay on track and buy only what you need and maybe a few things that you really want.

Boxing Day sales are usually advertised in the lead-up to Christmas Day, with some even going live on the 25th, so do your research online before and jot down things you want to grab, and stick to the list.

Financial coach Liz Koh said avoiding buy now, pay later schemes such as Afterpay and Laybuy would also help to minimise unnecessary spending.

“Boxing Day sales are a great way to save money for things that you really need, but temptation often gets in the way and people buy things that are not essential,” she said.

“Going into debt to buy is not a good idea as it can take a long time to pay off the debt, and if you have no savings you are very vulnerable if something unexpected happens - such as an unplanned expense or loss of income.

“The economy is at a turning point with high interest rates and high inflation. Most economists are talking about a recession leading to greater unemployment, so it would be wise to be cautious with spending and debt levels over the next few months.”

Shopping online

If you’re a sucker for temptation in the stores, shopping online could be the way to go.

Not only can you compare the prices of products and discounts at different stores more easily, which will ultimately get you a better price, you can avoid the shopping rush and argy-bargy.

It’s easier to remove the products you don’t need when you can look in your basket and see how much it adds up to, than when you’re awkwardly at the counter in front of a person who has just scanned and bagged all your items.

Use price comparison websites

Don’t get caught up in all the “% off” nonsense.

Product comparison website Finder notes it can be “disturbingly easy” to get swept up in the sales and convince yourself that everything you buy is a bargain.

But opt for thinking logically – if there's an item that you've been wanting for a while, and it's on sale, then grab it.

But just because something is on sale, it still doesn't necessarily mean it’s a good price, and if you didn’t want it when it was full price, it doesn’t mean you need it when it’s 20% off.

Check the price history

Price comparison websites, such as Price Spy, have the price history of products and show how often prices are increased and lowered by shops.

This tool will help you see if a store is raising its prices before a promotional period and if you should strike on that time-limited offer or wait for the next price reduction.

Use social media

If shopping online, social media can be a great tool for getting extra money off already discounted items.

Most influencers have year-round discount codes for brands they are affiliated with, and you can usually use these codes on top of some discounted products, so have a snoop around social media for more deals.