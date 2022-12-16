Fletcher Building warns convention centre rebuild will exceed insurance cover by $150m

Fletcher Building warned rebuilding Auckland’s beleaguered international convention centre will cost it $150 million more than its insurance cover.

“Despite good progress on site, the complexity of the rebuild means costs are now expected to exceed insurance proceeds,” the company said in a statement to the NZX on Friday. “This has resulted in an additional $150m provision for costs to complete the project.”

The construction company was contracted in 2015 to deliver the convention centre, but a fire in October 2019 caused extensive damage which has delayed the project and escalated costs. Fletcher Building now expects the project to be completed by early 2025.

Three years on from the fire, the project team continued to make good progress in rebuilding the centre, the company said.

All demolition work was complete, remediation of the steelwork was well advanced, roof installation had begun and the first two car park levels were now completed and expected to be handed over to the client, SkyCity Entertainment Group, later this month, Fletcher Building said.

“However, as the damage assessments and the scope and methodology of the rebuild have been better understood, the cost of the remediation is now expected to exceed insurance coverage on the project,” the company said.

The project was complex, particularly due to remediation of water damage and mould following the fire, and required more resources to complete, while cost inflation had also impacted labour, trade and materials, it said.

“Insurances that were put in place on the project had not envisaged the combination of the rebuild complexity, earlier Covid delays, and cost escalations that have been experienced,” the company said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Smoke pours into the damaged SkyCity convention centre from above before a flare up takes hold of the collapsed ceiling on Thursday. (First published in October, 2019)

Fletcher Building expects to make a $150m provision for the extra costs in its financial statements for the first half of its 2023 financial year, although the cash impact would be spread through calendar 2023 and 2024.

“It is disappointing we require further provisions, which are the result of the significant complexity of the project rebuild,” said Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor.

Fletcher Building reiterated its forecast for operating profit of at least $855m in the coming year. The forecast excludes significant items such as the convention centre provision.

Taylor said house prices and margins in Fletcher’s residential and development division were about 10% below the peak in late 2021, which was in line with the company’s expectations.

“House sales volumes remain lower than plan, with strong customer visitation levels into Fletcher Living show-homes, but with lower conversion rates,” he said.

“In certain developments, we have therefore slowed our build rates, and we have not been taking on new land for some time, to ensure we manage working capital tightly.”

Shares in Fletcher Building slipped 0.6% to $4.96 in early morning trading on the NZX on Friday. The stock is down 28% this year.