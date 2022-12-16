Noel Leeming lands NZ's first Starlink retail partnership

Electronics retailer Noel Leeming will sell Starlink hardware as well as broadband internet plans.

Noel Leeming is the first New Zealand retailer to sell Starlink satellite broadband.

The electronics retailer will sell Starlink hardware in store and online, as well as offering broadband internet plans.

Noel Leeming merchandise lead Jason Bell​ said Starlink was a great service for people in remote or rural locations, as well as urban customers.

“Our mission is to help customers use technology to improve their lives and partnering with Starlink is exciting,” Bell said.

Starlink, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, delivers high-speed, low-latency broadband via the world’s largest constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit.

Dr Duncan Steel, Xerra Earth Observation Institute Each group of satellites begins as a chain, and then spreads out to form a complete orbit, with thousands of satellites enveloping the Earth.

Starlink hardware can be preordered now and will be available in Noel Leeming stores later this month at an intial launch price of $520. Broadband plans will start at $159 a month.

Starlink business operations vice president Chad Gibbs said the partnership would make Starlink more readily available to New Zealanders.

“By having a presence in Noel Leeming stores across the country, we’re better able to provide Starlink’s game changing service to Kiwis that don’t have adequate internet.”

Starlink’s hardware will be available in Noel Leeming stores in late December, and can now be pre-ordered in store or online, and customers can also sign up for the broadband internet plan in store.