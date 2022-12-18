Paywave, Apple Pay outages hit pre-Christmas Countdown shoppers

Paywave and Apple Pay are down in some supermarkets.

Shoppers are facing issues with paywave, eftpos and online shopping at Countdown supermarkets, just days after an eftpos terminal outage caused chaos nationwide, and as shoppers prepare for Christmas.

Countdown confirmed a network issue had impacted on a number of systems including their online shopping website, Onecard and eftpos, but said work was now underway to return systems to normal operation.

At Countdown Botany eftpos transactions could only be completed to a maximum of $200 and shoppers had to sign for the transaction on Sunday morning, a customer told Stuff.

There were long queues at Countdown Ponsonby, Auckland around lunchtime. One shopper said she only had Apple Pay with her and would have to leave all her groceries and go home. “It’s a bit annoying,” she said.

A Countdown worker said the store's eftpos was working, but paywave and Apple Pay were down.

The worker said she had “no idea” when pay wave and Apple Pay would be working again. “It’s a nationwide outage, so we have no idea right now.”

Countdown in Karori was also affected, with some of its terminals down for about an hour, but one terminal was still working, another Stuff reporter said.

“There was a large trolley full of groceries parked up by one counter while a customer headed out to the ATM to get cash. Other checkouts have fairly short queues.”

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff Countdown Ponsonby had this sign up for their shoppers.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed a network issue had impacted on a number of systems across Countdown including their online shopping website, App, customer care, Onecard and Eftpos, earlier in the day.

But the cause of the issue had now been addressed, and work was underway to return all systems to normal operation as quickly as possible, she said.

“There may be a few delays as we do this, and we appreciate our customers’ understanding while this happens.

“We thank our customers for their patience while we work through this, and apologise for any inconvenience caused, particularly at this busy time of year.”

Eftpos NZ said that its payment terminals and network were fully operational, and there were no active issues.

The issues with paywave and Apple Pay followed problems with eftpos terminals that caused a nationwide outage on Wednesday, leaving shoppers stranded at the checkout,

At midday on Sunday the company’s website had a message saying: “The connectivity issues experienced on Wednesday have been resolved.” The same message was on Eftpos NZ’s technology helpline.

Last week Eftpos NZ said there were 60,000 devices connected to its network, and 50,000 merchants were customers.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said that, at this stage, he did not have any information on the apparent outage on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs stores said that PAK’nSAVE, New World and Four Square did not have an issue with payments.