Domino's real-time pizza tracker: Real tracking or an elaborate timer?

As we near the end of the year, people will start to reflect on all the important things.

What have I achieved this year? What are my goals for next year? Is the Domino’s real-time pizza tracker even real?

In recent weeks, word has spread through social media channels that the pizza chain’s tracker, which purports to show customers where in the process their order is, is just a generic timer. So Stuff set out to find out.

The tracker was introduced in 2006 and shows customers when their order has been put into the oven for cooking, when it is ready to be picked up, when it is leaving the store for delivery, and it order is delivered.

A Domino’s NZ spokesperson said the live tracker was managed by pizza-makers in store.

Workers who prepared the pizzas pushed a button once the pizza had finished the “prep” process and entered the oven to begin cooking, she said.

With the introduction of this technology, customers who were picking up their order could manage the time to arrive when the pizza was ready, and those at home knew when their order was ready for delivery, she said.

From there, the process relies on timing but a GPS tracker added in 2015 allows customers to follow the progress of their delivery driver.

A former Domino’s NZ employee said she was not sure the pizza tracker worked as intended

“I’m pretty sure when everything goes through the oven it takes a certain amount of time, maybe like three minutes, so that’s the only accurate thing.

“The rest of it, I think, is approximate of how long it takes to make and then cut and box.”

One Domino’s worker said on video sharing platform TikTok that the tracker was a real thing, but often the pizza would be marked as “out for delivery” when it was still in the store, while other customers said their pizza was stuck in the “quality control” line for up to half an hour.

”Used to work for a Domino’s. The only accurate parts are when it’s started and when it leaves the store.”

Another Tiktok user said there was no way it could be viable “when you really stop and think about the specifics of what it would take to make this work”.

”That every single pizza, every step of the way, they’re going over to the computer or on their app on their phone and updating like ‘now it’s in the oven’, and ‘now it’s going in the box’ and ‘now it’s in transit’.

”If they’re making 30 pizzas in that time you think they’re spending the time to update all 30 of those pizzas every step of the way. It just can’t be done.”