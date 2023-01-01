'Outlet shops town' hoping expressway delivers business boost

The Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway is expected to ease congestion on State Highway 1.

You might think an expressway taking travellers right past “outlet shop town” Ōtaki would be bad news for retailers there – but local shop owners are positive about the new road.

Work began on the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway in 2017. It was initially planned to open along with the Transmission Gully motorway in 2020.

It finally opened two days before Christmas.

Ōtaki is home to Icebreaker, Kathmandu, Taking Shape and Bendon, among about other 40 retail stores, including a number of factory outlets.

Jacqui Simpson, owner of Books & Co, was looking forward to the new road opening.

She hoped the new expressway would re-route traffic and free up the road for those wanting to visit her shop and others in the area. At the moment, piled up traffic did not encourage people to stop for a shop.

“We think the locals will be much happier about coming up to the highway area to shop, without the noise, the traffic congestion, and the difficulty in even crossing the road. Ōtaki will be a destination to shop, visit a cafe, check out the beach, and other amenities.

“Much of our retail support is from our local community, plus people who enjoy stopping in Ōtaki - and that won't change. If anything, it should grow,” Simpson said.

”There might be a bit of a transition as we lose the passing traffic and vehicle numbers vastly reduce. However, most of those are not stopping now - they are the trucks and traffic heading north. We are expecting lots of people to drive up to Ōtaki on the new road and stop in for a visit. We see it as a positive - we can't wait for it to be open.”

Supplied/Stuff Jacqui Simpson, owner of Books & Co in Otaki.

Phil Grant, managing director of NZ Natural Clothing also located on State Highway 1 in Ōtaki, said he believed the expressway opening would be positive for retailers in the area.

”I’ve suffered sheep trucks sitting outside the shop full of stock going to the freezing works and that’s not pleasant; the traffic has not been pleasant, and I know that the shopping experience is going to improve a thousand-fold.”

Grant said diverting traffic would mean that shoppers would be able to find a park, stop, eat and refuel easily.

“If you travel on a Friday or a Sunday through Ōtaki forget stopping and shopping because you sit in a queue for an hour.”

NZ Natural Clothing has operated a retail shop near State Highway 1 since 2007. Traffic had getting worse over the past 10 years, depending on what events were on in the region, Grant said.

He anticipated a bit of a slowdown in trade at first when the expressway opened, but long-term said it would turn the outlet shopping precinct into a destination to travel to shop at, like the expressway opening had done for retailers Taupō.

“I’ve always been an advocate since it was first announced that it would be a great thing.”

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group, said foot traffic and spending in Ōtaki along SH1 had been on a gradual decline since 2016. But he expected the expressway would provide a much-needed boost to visitors in the area --- as long as the area could rejuvenate its offering.

”Ōtaki is a place that gets very badly congested to such a stage where people don’t want to make the trip there or out of it, so once the road opens it is going to completely transform the accessibility,” Wilkinson said.

Large business on SH1 in Ōtaki had always benefitted from the busy road, and it was these larger businesses that drew shoppers in that then benefitted the smaller retailers, so the opening of the expressway would be an adjustment, he said.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff The new Peka Peka to Otaki Expressway is expected to provide a boost to Otaki shopping says Chris Wilkinson.

Wilkinson anticipated retail spend and footfall would decrease over the next few weeks but would bounce back to be much stronger.

He said Ōtaki town centre needed to focus on its efforts to appeal to local consumers once again, those who in recent years had largely not been frequenting the outlet centre.

“It needs to work to increase its relevance to local consumers. That requires [improved] hospitality, more contemporary-type environments, more artisanal businesses that are reflective of the areas; it needs to talk to its local market.”

He said Ōtaki had the opportunity to “re-engage Wellingtonians” and draw in those from the Kāpiti Coast.

“The new expressway runs very close to the main township so once people have got over the novelty of being on the new road [they will come back]. It is very close still and there are two exits and entrances, so it will be quite beneficial for the town centre commercially.”