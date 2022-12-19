Asian grocery chain Hanyang International goes into receivership

Asian grocery business Hanyang International and its related entities have been put into receivership by ANZ, its largest creditor.

But what receivers came across upon their appointment has proven a peculiar state of affairs.

Ray Cox and Mark McDonald of insolvency firm Grant Thornton were appointed as receivers on October 27, following the expiry of a demand notice by the bank.

Hanyang International operated three Auckland retail stores in Albany, Wairau Valley and Henderson, trading under various names, and sold imported food goods from Korea.

Subsidiary and sister company Hanyang Corporation, which was also placed in receivership, imported the goods.

The receivers said after multiple breaches of its loan facilities ANZ put Hanyang International into receivership.

The bank was owed about $188,000 by HIL, and including granted cross-guarantees and indemnities to the bank related to HCL’s lending the total owed to the bank was about $356,000.

Receivers attended the Albany and Wairau Valley premises where they found expired stock and what looked to be an abandoned business.

They also attended HCL’s Rosedale premises, which was used as Hanyang’s head office and warehouse, where they found a site in “disarray” with “scattered boxes” of mostly expired stock.

Cox said the business appeared to have not trading for some time and there were no employees.

The Wairau Valley store had been sold and was under new ownership, prior to the receivers' appointment.

The landlord of the Albany site had already entered the property and seized assets from the site, including stock and refrigerators.

The creditors were not able to locate any company assets, including the two delivery vans listed on its fixed asset register.

“In this case we have been appointed by the secured creditor and we have essentially gone in to see what’s there and if there are any assets to recover – in this case there wasn’t.”

Getty Images Hanyang International and Hanyang Corporation owe ANZ about $356,000.

Cox said the director of Hanyang, Jinwon (James) Lee, had been “unresponsive” and had likely fled the country.

He had not provided the receivers with books, records or information about the companies.

The receiver’s first report revealed Coca-Cola Amatil NZ, New Zealand Sugar Co, Tokyo Food Company, FreshPork NZ, Goodman Fielder and Orix NZ held security over the companies.

But it said there was unlikely to be any money for them.

Asked if secured creditor ANZ would probably not get any money owed back either, Cox said “it looks that way”.

Receivers had received 13 claims from unsecured creditors totalling $1.3 million for Hanyang Corporation.

A landlord had submitted an initial claim of $204,000 for rent and operating expenses. Inland Revenue is owed more than $88,000.

The company had assets worth $3.9m and total liabilities of $2.9m.

JOHN ANTHONY/STUFF Coca-Cola Amatil is one of 13 unsecured creditors who claim they are owed money by Hanyang.

Cox said the case of Hanyang’s receivership was “unusual” and receivers would not typically come across abandoned businesses with uncooperative directors.

“[Receivers] normally get in there earlier but in this case it sounds like the director has gone back to Korea,” he said.

“We have had no contact with him.”

Because of the lack of information it had been given, the receivers had not been able to “get to the bottom” of what had happened to the companies and its director, Cox said.

A peculiar case, he said.

“The usual process for us is we go in on day one, we attend the sites, we try and get what information we can, normally we’d have contact with the director and meet the director on-site and have a bit more understanding on what has actually happened to the business. In this case, all the sites were closed, the director was nowhere to be found and we did our own investigations.”