Supply issues cause shortage of KFC coleslaw

KFC is running low on its coleslaw dressing, which has lead to a shortage.

Those wanting to tuck into a side of coleslaw with their KFC chicken are out of luck at the moment.

The fast food chain was forced to stop selling its coleslaw tubs when a supply issue meant the slaw would have to be served up without the dressing.

“We are currently experiencing a supply issue with our KFC coleslaw dressing,” a KFC spokesperson said.

The slaw is made up of cabbage and carrots coated in mayonnaise.

“The good news is it will be back available in all KFC stores this week. We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank you for your understanding.”

It wasn’t the first shortage the fried chicken restaurant had been hit with this year.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff

In July, lettuce was replaced with cabbage in its burgers due to the leafy green shortage.

Australian outlets hit the same problem, blaming flooding events in Queensland and NSW for the lack of lettuce in burgers.

KFC had also had staffing issues in October. Two Bay of Plenty KFC restaurants recently had just one staff member on the front counter, according to customers, and staff were being pushed to breaking point as they tried to juggle the jobs of multiple people at once.

A KFC spokesperson at the time said the business was battling the same challenges within the hospitality sector that other businesses had.