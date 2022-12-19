MBIE investigating error that suspended hundreds of builder licences

An error has caused hundreds of builders to have their licence suspended in their last week of work for the year.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is investigating the incident, which happened on Monday morning during an automatic relicensing process.

Jeremy Long of Wairarapa building company Long Construction tweeted that overnight the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment had suspended “hundreds of builders licences”, including his, in error.

“We need our licences to sign off work and, you know, function. You can’t call them,” he said in the tweet.

Under the licensed building practitioner (LBP) scheme, all building practitioners must be licensed in order to carry out or supervise work on homes and small-to-medium apartment buildings that is critical to the integrity of the building.

Long tweeted that he was contacted and told he had not completed his LBP relicensing requirements. He was then emailed to say the earlier email was sent in error. He has been approached for comment.

LBPs are relicensed every year and are sent notifications as part of the relicensing process.

MBIE manager registration and licensing occupational regulation Gary Parsons, said the relicensing process was activated automatically and was run at approximately 1am on Monday.

“Due to a system error in the automated process, 1835 LBPs were incorrectly notified that they had not completed their LBP relicensing requirements and their licence had been suspended.”

MBIE became aware of the error at about 8.20am on Monday and all affected LBP records were corrected by about 10am, he said.

Affected LBPs were subsequently notified by email of the system error and an apology made for any inconvenience it may have caused.

“The ministry is investigating the automated processes to identify the cause, so that errors of this nature do not occur again in the future,” he said.