McDonald's rations orange juice thanks to supply shortage

Covid-19 is to blame for a bad picking season which has left orange juice in short supply.

McDonald’s is having to ration its orange juice while it deals with a supply shortage.

The fast food chain said the international supply of orange juice had been affected by Covid and the impact the pandemic had on the orange picking season.

It had forced McDonald’s to only offer small and medium orange juices with i breakfast menu, a spokesperson said.

“McDonald’s is experiencing a temporary shortage of our regular orange juice supply, due to supply chain delays.

“While we’ve squeezed the last drop of our regular stock for now, the good news is we’ve got a great temporary replacement with Keri Orange Juice. Available with breakfast only for the time being.”

Most fast food chains had been dealing with supply shortages throughout the year.

This week KFC said it had to stop selling its coleslaw tubs because a supply issue meant the slaw would have to be served without dressing.

1 NEWS The biggest jump was in fruit and vegetables, up 20% compared to November 2021.

In July, lettuce was replaced with cabbage in its burgers due to the leafy green shortage.

Both KFC and Domino’s were affected by the nationwide red onion shortage last month, which was caused by a poor growing season thanks to unusually wet weather.

A shortage of pickles affected Subway stores across the country in July, with some stores missing pickles for more than a month thanks to supply chain issues.