Popular Wellington CBD pharmacy shuts, blames discount chains

Trevor Izzett and Leigh Izzett will close the doors to their Wellington CBD pharmacy for good on Friday.

Veteran pharmacist Trevor Izzett is one of thousands of qualified staff leaving the stretched and under-funded pharmacy sector after a long and trying three years.

Izzett and his wife, Leigh Izzett, owners of Wellington CBD’s Bunny Street City Pharmacies, will close their last retail shop on Friday after almost 30 years in the industry.

Izzett – the only trained pharmacist servicing the store – said he had run out of steam.

“I was definitely feeling burnout. I could have afforded to wait for the building to fill up again but I just didn’t have the energy. Just treading water; I couldn’t push the business forward because there were no people to push it forward with.”

READ MORE:

* Pharmacist numbers projected to rise, says Ministry of Health

* Remedy needed for dire pharmacist shortage

* Community pharmacies to remain open during lockdown



He said the move to close the popular shop had come as a shock to some of its customers, many of whom had dealt with on a weekly or monthly basis for the past 12 years. One customer burst into tears when she found out the store would close.

Izzett said he might have decided to continue with the shop if he could have secured another full-time pharmacist to manage his work load. But this had proven impossible, Izzett said.

“The thought of having to keep doing what I have done for the past three years with very little time off, I just couldn’t cope.”

Instead, he will leave the industry to focus on his small concrete art firm, which turns concrete slabs in residential properties into works of art.

The Izzett family opened their first pharmacy 27 years ago in their late 20s.

They purchased the Featherstone St pharmacy in 1995 before expanding to open a second on The Terrace in 2008, and opened the Bunny St pharmacy in the Astron Building two years ago in 2010.

But in March 2020, they closed The Terrace pharmacy after having merged the Bunny St and Featherstone St pharmacies in 2014 due to earthquake damage.

They had not seen a return to business as usual since the Covid-19 pandemic due to a lack of people working in the city. The building the business is located in remains empty due to earthquake strengthening, which has had a serious impact on sales and foot traffic.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton cafe struggling due to corporate employees working from home. (Video first published August 24, 2020)

”The footfall in town is really down. Most people are only working two or three days if they're in town now and most people are working from home; it has significantly affected us,” Izzett said.

Trade was down over 60% in front of the shop, although prescriptions not that much, he said. “It is quiet.”

Izzett said he was sad to wind up his career and pharmacy business, but took pride in his ability to serve and help the community for so long.

The daughter of the owners, who wished to remain anonymous, said her parents had given “so much love” to their pharmacies and had gone out of their way to best serve their community.

They had operated “a happy and successful business” and during the pandemic they were delivering prescriptions around Wellington and were often the first port of call for people before they visited the doctor. But Covid had taken a significant toll.

“The location is right across from the pharmacy train station but with no one going back to work still and everyone working from home these days no one goes into town. That’s been a big [factor], but all of these new discount chain pharmacies coming in have had an impact too.

“Dad always tells me stories of people coming in, asking him for advice, and then saying thank you so much and then going across to Bargain Chemist to make the purchase down there where it is cheaper.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Trevor Izzett and Leigh Izzett are calling time on their 27 years in the pharmacy business.

The woman said her parents would close the pharmacy on Friday “with smiles on their faces” but wanted to remind consumers to support local pharmacies – and not only cafes, bars and restaurants.

New Zealand’s pharmacy sector had been struggling with skilled staff shortages. It could not get enough qualified pharmacists, and business owners had to make hard decisions to ensure their businesses remained viable.

“I’ve always had a full-time pharmacist equivalent, but I haven’t been able to replace them since Covid happened. A lot of pharmacists were taken into the vaccination programme.

“A lot of young pharmacists have been a bit demoralised by the profession as so many people are under pressure in the dispensaries and they’ve left. It has been difficult just to get time off,” Izzett said.

Competing with discount players

Izzett said it was increasingly hard to be an independent pharmacy.

Small pharmacies were competing against the likes of fast-growing large discount chains such as Chemist Warehouse, Countdown pharmacies and Bargain Chemist, which were taking over with deals that are impossible to compete with.

Independents did not receive adequate funding and were unable to offer free prescriptions or meet the same low-cost pricing for cosmetics and over-the-counter medicines as the big players.

“It certainly is a factor [the closure], having the big sheds like the Chemist Warehouses with their buying power, we don’t have access to the same pricing.”

1 NEWS Pharmac has reached provisional agreements to fund the drugs branded Keytruda and Tecentriq.

Izzett said it was impossible to waive the $5 prescription charge for small operators.

Last month, the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand said discount pharmacies had put independent pharmacies under significant financial pressure.

Andrew Gaudin, chief executive of the Pharmacy Guild, said the current co-payment policy for $5 prescriptions was no longer fit for purpose – and disadvantaging small independent pharmacies.

“Removal of the government’s $5 prescription charge, especially for those most vulnerable individuals who are least able to afford to collect their prescriptions due to the cost, would support both improved patient access and pharmacy viability,” Gaudin said.

“Independently owned and operated community pharmacies cannot afford to incur the financial loss from not charging the governments prescription co-payment.”

He said it had become increasingly difficult for small independents to remain financially viable.

“It has been financially viable for independent pharmacies that were able to provide additional services throughout the pandemic, however, as these Covid-19 services wind down, it will become increasingly difficult for them to stay financially afloat.”

The pharmacy industry is estimated to be short of at least 1000 qualified pharmacists.