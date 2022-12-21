Invercargill by the numbers: Is it really such a Shit Town?

Invercargill has been crowned New Zealand’s Shit Town of the Year after an online poll found it did “absolutely nothing notable” in 2022.

But does the southern city really deserve the title? Here are five numbers to help you make an informed decision:

$1539

According to Stats NZ, the average salary in Southland is $1539 a week – not a whole lot less than up the road in Canterbury, where it’s $1595. Meanwhile, Aucklanders make an average of $2004 a week.

3.8%

Southland’s current unemployment rate of 3.8% is 0.9% higher than the rate in the Canterbury region, while Auckland comes in bang on the national average of 3.3%.

$485,000

Still trying to get on the property ladder? Your dollars will go much further in the deep south. The median house price in Invercargill is $485,000, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

That’s less than half the price of a home in Auckland’s Manukau ($1.05 million) or North Shore ($1.29m) cities and almost $200,000 less than the median price in Christchurch ($680,000).

$190

Renters in Invercargill pay around $190 a week less than those in Auckland. Bond data from Tenancy Services shows the median market rent in the southern city is $408 a week. In Auckland it’s $595 and renters in Christchurch can expect to pay around $480 a week.

146

If you’re tired of crowds, Invercargill could be the answer. As of 2021, Invercargill had a population of 57,000 in an area of roughly 390km². That’s 146 people per km².

If you crave anonymity or just enjoy jostling for position on your morning commute, a larger centre is probably more your style.

In Auckland, you’ll share your km² with 343 other people, while Christchurch has a population density of around 270 people per km².