An arrogant prick, a phallic carrot and a 'spoat' the top listings on Trade Me this year

A signed transcript of Jacinda Ardern calling ACT leader David Seymour an ‘arrogant prick’ was the top listing of 2022.

Two political rivals joining forces, a phallic-shaped carrot and a spa-boat were Trade Me Marketplace’s most-viewed listings of the year.

Millie Silvester, spokesperson for the auction website, said classic Kiwi ingenuity played a huge role in the top listings this year.

“The stories behind most of these listings will make you giggle, and show how creative Aotearoa has been in 2022.”

Here are the most popular listings by views for 2022.

Framed printout of Parliamentary Hansard

The most viewed listing for 2022 was a late entry, Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said.

“The top spot was taken out by a framed and signed printout of the now infamous Parliamentary Hansard, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was overheard calling ACT Party Leader David Seymour an ‘arrogant prick’,” she said.

New Zealand Parliament The prime minister called David Seymour "an arrogant prick" in the House on Tuesday. The comment can be heard about 5 seconds into the video.

The listing had more than 385,000 views and closes on Thursday, making it the sixth-most viewed Trade Me auction of all-time.

By Tuesday afternoon, bidding was at $100,000, which would go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

‘Spoat’

Coming in at second place was a DIY “spoat”, a spa in the shape of a boat.

The boat was salvaged from a local river and became a real Kiwi do-er up-er over the span of five years.

TRADE ME Engineer Matt Keen sold his portable spa boat he built over five years.

“The ‘spoat’ includes a sound system, a built-in cooler and a wicked lights show, so it’s not surprising that this listing had a whopping 143,798 views and sold for just under $10,000.”

A phallic carrot

Silvester said Aotearoa showed its support for one another throughout the year, while remaining true to a classic Kiwi sense of humour.

“The proof is in the pudding as the top ten listings featured, not just one, but two phallic-shaped foodstuffs.”

Third on a list was a carrot “in the shape of the male reproductive system”.

The root vegetable raised a few eyebrows and gained 136,156 views before raising $275 for prostate cancer research.

Meanwhile, an unusually shaped grapefruit took the seventh spot with 61,506 views and raised $71 for Endometriosis New Zealand.

Military-grade tin foil

The Lower Hutt seller said the auction for the tinfoil, used in military field kits, started out as a joke, to put a joy into people's lives.

But it was then converted into a real auction with all proceeds going to St John Ambulance service in Wellington.

The listing had 115,905 and the tinfoil ended up selling for $400.

Dark Lord’s bounty (AKA gluten-free vegemite)

The gluten-free vegemite managed to get 79,672 views and ended up selling for $66.66.

Other honourable listings included the so-called last can of Black V, which sold for $280 after 71 bids, and an authentic mortuary table during the lead-up to Halloween which sold for $780 after 43,504 page views.

Silvester said its members were a generous bunch, with the majority of the top ten most viewed auctions being charity fundraisers.

“Seven out of the top ten listings were raising money for a range of charities, including the Starship Radiology Department, St John New Zealand, supporting women in STEM, and everything in between. We love to see members supporting others, so we waive our listing fees for auctions like these.”