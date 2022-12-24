Lack of staff and sheer exhaustion forces some restaurants to take extended Christmas break

Amok restaurant chef Tom Millot will be taking an extended break over Christmas New Year with co-owner and partner Natasha Piper, delaying their reopening until January 12.

After an exhausting year, Wellington’s Amok restaurant owners Natasha Piper and Tom Millot have extended their Christmas break by nine days.

A second round of Covid-19 took out their chefs, forcing closure for a week last month, and the recent wave of infections played havoc with pre-Christmas bookings which were slashed by half or cancelled at the last minute.

“It really hurts us, because we’ve ordered the food and prepped it all.

“We had a 50th birthday party where the wife got Covid, so they canned the whole thing, and it was for 40 people,” said Piper who believes other Wellington owner operator restaurants will also opt to remain closed for longer this year.

READ MORE:

* Wanted: 65,000 workers for hospitality, tourism sector

* Cafe owner shuts two days a week to offer staff 'work-life balance'

* Robot waiters and cocktail machines: hospo is going hi-tech to plug chronic staffing gaps



According to Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois, January is a highly variable month for hospitality premises, ranging from extremely busy in tourist hotspots, to very quiet in city centres emptied of office workers, and many will close for a number of weeks.

Bidois estimates the industry will be 30,000 workers short this summer, and diners will feel the effects of that.

“Staffing also continues to be an issue and this is certainly causing some businesses to reduce their opening hours to try to manage capacity.”

STUFF Restaurants, bars and cafes are helping each other out as the staffing shortage continues to upset rosters. Even friends and family are helping out. (Video first published August 5, 2022)

The newly fitted-out Hoi Polloi Bistro in Christchurch’s Carnmore Hotel looks ready for customers, but won’t actually open until early January, and it will be February before evening dining is on offer.

Carnmore director Andrew French said that while the business considered itself lucky to have recruited a head chef and bar manager, finding the rest of the required workforce was a challenge, so management had decided they would rather wait and get things right.

“If we wanted to open next week we’d have to go to the market and get 15 people in here ready to go.

“If we put in an advertisement for any position, even a year ago you would have got 30-odd applicants, now you might get two or three.”

Eight at Cordis/Supplied Christmas buffets at city hotels and tourist towns are booking up, and options for restaurant meals may be limited on the big day.

Of Carnmore’s five hotels, only two are currently providing full food and beverage services, and French has compiled a list of Christchurch restaurants open on Christmas Day for in-house guests hoping to find a free table.

“There’s a reasonable number, but there’s a high likelihood that everyone that is open is quite busy, and can’t take any more bookings.”

That is true of The George Hotel in Christchurch which expects to feed 250 diners for Christmas lunch and dinner at a cost of $165 a head for adults, and the city’s Crowne Plaza is running a waiting list for its buffet.

Skyline restaurants in Rotorua and Queenstown are both sold out for their Christmas Day sittings.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said some hotels were limiting Christmas Day service to in-house guests, and more of her members are remaining closed between Christmas and New Year when they would traditionally open.

“What operators have come to realise is that they have to look after they staff they’ve got. They don’t have a choice.”

Owner of Alice May restaurant in Franz Josef Jennie O’Loughlin stopped taking bookings from tour groups two weeks ago because her staffing is balanced on a knife edge.

“For a while I only had two chefs, and one of them had Covid three times.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Diners who don’t book ahead and take a punt on finding an empty table may be disappointed over the Christmas New Year period. (File photo)

O’Loughlin always closes on Christmas Day, and plans to be open the rest of the time, workforce permitting, but she said that could change at the drop of a hat, as was the case on Wednesday when she had to close.

“My head chef has been doing 70-hour weeks, and I don’t want to lose him, I don't want to put them under any more pressure.”

O’Loughlin worries about the “huge damage” being done to the tourism industry when visitors arrive in Franz Josef to find so many places shut.

“They’re unfortunately not going to get high-end tourism if we can’t get staff.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Remote tourist towns like Franz Josef have always struggled for staff, and this year is proving particularly difficult.

General manager of The Gate hotel in Cromwell Glen Christiansen would normally have opened his café and restaurant on Boxing Day, but not this year.

He said many hospitality businesses that have been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays since October, will stick with that over the statutory public holidays because they need to rest their staff.

“A lot of people can’t open seven days [a week] like they used to, it’s just not possible.”

Christiansen has lost four staff he needs to replace over peak season, and although a new worker arrives from overseas later this month “I can’t train him in time for that busy period”.

Self-catering is an option for people staying in Airbnbs, but Christiansen said other holidaymakers intending to eat out are advised to plan ahead, rather than wing it.

“If everyone is patient and takes the time to book and put a bit of forethought into their holiday, it can work out well, but if you’re going to walk in with a group of 20 friends and try to get a restaurant booking at 7pm, you could struggle.”