Slow start to Christmas spending morphs into 'last minute-itis'

Shoppers out and about in the lead up to Christmas in Wellington.

With a tough year behind them and predicted economic headwinds top of mind, Wellingtonians appear to be keeping more of their pennies in their pockets in the lead up to Christmas.

The capital’s shopping strip has been, at times, eerily quiet. Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford​ puts it down to several factors, including holidaymakers leaving the city early and the ongoing effects of remote working, particularly within the public sector.

Still, with just three days until Santa and his gigantic gift sack arrives some of the capital’s retailers are seeing a renewed optimism amongst customers.

Nicola Cranfield, owner of homeware store Cranfields, ​said spending had picked up noticeably this week.

READ MORE:

* What cost-of-living crunch? Shoppers flock to malls for 'last hurrah'

* Why you should buy fewer, better things this Christmas

* 'People don't really care about recession,' says retailer as Christmas spend ramps up



“The day after [Reserve Bank governor] Adrian Orr made his comments about people reining in their spending I had a woman in the shop, who was just so guilt-ridden about buying anything.

“Even last week people were being super careful. It was definitely a bit sombre for a while.”

However, now it seemed customers had decided Christmas was about treating the special people in their lives and they were throwing caution to the wind.

“They also seem to be buying more colour, more playful things,” she laughed, referencing the city’s fondness for more austere shades.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Shoppers seem to be willing to loosen the purse strings this week.

Harford agrees it’s not all doom and gloom: “I wouldn’t say it was dire straits across the city. There’s definitely a bit of last minute-itis about it, but there’s been a lot of pressure on consumer budgets over the past year and people are definitely more mindful of what they are spending.”

The popularity of online shopping was another factor, as was convenience, Harford said.

“It’s about being able to get to the shops easily. Wellington has issues with parking and public transport and that is driving more people to shop in other ways, or in other places, such as Queensgate and Porirua.”

And he’s right. Business is booming in the ‘burbs. Malls, with their free parking and everything-under-one-roof convenience, are seeing an uptick in customers compared with last year , with retailers feeling upbeat.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Some customers are finally shrugging off a gloomy year, says Nicola Cranfield

“Our customers are in the festive spirit and want to make this year a great one with it being the first in a while not affected by Covid restrictions,” a North City shopping centre spokesperson said.

“We expect Friday to be a very busy day with Christmas falling on a Sunday and families likely to travel out of town during the weekend. Annually we trade until midnight on one day in the lead up to Christmas and this year that falls on Thursday and often many customers will do all their shopping in one trip.”

The buoyancy, however, contrasts with the results of this week’s Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence survey, which shows consumer confidence across the region has hit its lowest point since mid-1991 – when a recession was hitting New Zealand.

Latest figures from Worldline show regionally (Including the Hutt Valley, Porirua and Kāpiti) shoppers shelled out 16.3% more on groceries and fuel in the period between December 1 and 19 than the same time pre-covid.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Shoppers during Christmas in Wellington.

That, says Infometrics chief economist Brad Olsen, may have more to do with the wider economic conditions – annual inflation is running at more than 7% – than pre-Christmas largesse.

“Wellington shoppers getting less bang for their buck will be walking out of the shops with less stuff than usual,” Olsen says.

Putting the brakes on the holiday shopping list is one thing; not being able to afford the basics is another. Social support agencies say they are seeing heightened need, including increasing numbers of “first-timers’, according to the Salvation Army’s Mark Limmer​.

”They are what you’d call the working poor, people who are working but still doing it tough. This year, for sure, we’re seeing more of them.”

While food was the main requirement – DCM (Downtown Community Ministry) had given out three months’ worth of food parcels in just the past two weeks – other essential items such as clothing and furniture were also needed, and there were increasing requests for help with school supplies, for next year.