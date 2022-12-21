Williams Corporation director accused of sexism on social media

Williams Corporation managing director Matthew Horncastle, left, has come under fire on social media for his views. He is pictured on his company’s private jet with co-founder Blair Chappell. (File photo)

A well-known property developer has come under fire on social media for saying women should use their “youth and beauty to get the best possible man” before blaming backlash on “being attacked by the left”.

Matthew Horncastle, co-founder of property development group Williams Corporation was answering questions on his Instagram story on Tuesday when someone asked “would love to pick your brain on relationships. Your take on it but probs too personal.”

Horncastle responded to the question saying “First I believe in personal freedom. You do you,” before he says his core beliefs were that “traditional gender roles work”.

“A woman should use her youth and beauty to get the best possible man. What I have read about having babies (super limited) is that it is more healthy for the mother and baby to do it sooner instead of later.

“A man should develop himself first, strength, success financial security. Then choose the best possible woman.”

People then started messaging more questions such as why he had such strong opinions about women and their bodies with people commenting on his Instagram feed.

“I am probably the largest supporter of personal freedom I know,” he responded.

He then put up a separate post saying he had deleted the original question about relationships.

“I can’t be bothered being attacked by the left.

“I am at work building houses and don’t want the negativity.”

Instagram users then began commenting on his photos, including influencer Danni Duncan.

In a post he shared about how social media works comparing mangoes to oranges Duncan commented “Mangos...oppressing women...totally the same thing”.

“By labelling ‘youth and beauty’ as the main tools women should use to attract the ‘best man’ you are saying what YOU believe are the two most important tools,” another woman commented.

“As for our stories where you are trying to victimise yourself, having traditional views on marriage with a consenting adult female and telling women they can only get the best man based on their looks and age are very different things”.

Other commenters were in support of Horncastle.

“Don’t try to justify what you said, if that’s your opinion that’s fine!”

Horncastle told Stuff he had “made all the comments I wish to make”.

Christchurch-based Horncastle founded Williams Corporation in 2012 with Blair Chappell.

The company buys old homes that require redevelopment and replaces them with townhouses.

It expected to have delivered 1000 new homes this year and in February was sold land on Manchester St from the Crown for 102 new homes, some in apartment blocks up to six storeys high and ground floor commercial spaces for shops or hospitality outlets.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Matthew Horncastle, left, removed the posts on social media after backlash. (File photo)

But a slump in townhouse sales meant the business had gone from selling 800 homes in a year to 500, and in November the company offered voluntary redundancy to almost all of its 200 staff amid a sales slump, saying otherwise some will have “nothing to do”.

Horncastle and Chappell, who travel the country in a private jet, told staff in a letter that overheads needed to be cut by 15% to 30%.

If 10% of staff accepted voluntary redundancies and sales increased in the summer, the team and sales would be aligned correctly.

But Horncastle isn’t the only person who has said something that copped flack this year.

Simon Henry

The boss of the stock exchange-listed company DGL has been criticised for “misogynistic” comments he made about celebrity chef Nadia Lim's appearance in My Food Bag’s prospectus.

In an interview with the NBR, Henry criticised fellow listed company My Food Bag for including a photo of brand ambassador Lim in its prospectus before being publicly listed.

“I can tell you, and you can quote me, when you’ve got Nadia Lim, when you’ve got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that’s what it takes to sell your scrip, then you know you’re in trouble,” he told NBR.

“Go back to that prospectus and find that photo. You know you’re in trouble. I mean, you know, when you got a TV celebrity showing off her sensuality to hock script, then you know you’re in trouble.”

DGL Group then delisted itself from the New Zealand stock exchange.

Hamish Pinkham

Rhythm and Vines director Hamish Pinkham came under fire after it was announced UK rapper Dizzee Rascal was the headliner for the show.

Rascal is fresh off a court-enforced curfew after he was convicted in March of assaulting his ex-girlfriend by pressing his forehead against hers and pushed her to the ground during a “chaotic” argument in June, 2021.

Pinkham said the festival organisers were aware of his history and while it was a “red flag” the rapper’s team was looking to book tours for him again.

“As we say, he’s done the crime, done the time, and now it’s time to do the grime”

An open letter posted by Beneath the Glass Ceiling, an activist group raising awareness of violence in the music industry, urged Rhythm and Vines to drop Dizziee Rascal from the line-up.

Jeremy Clarkson

The former Top Gear host wrote a column for British tabloid The Sun blasting the Duchess of Sussex saying he despises Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” following the release of the final installment of her Netflix series with husband Prince Harry.

Clarkson “dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

He then apologised for the column three days later on Twitter.

“Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.”