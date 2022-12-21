Online trading platform Sharesies increases transaction prices

Online trading platform Sharesies is introducing a new pricing structure in the new year which will quadruple the prices paid by some small investors.

From January 31, the platform’s transaction fee will increase to 1.9%.

Currently, all orders up to $3000 on the platform have a 0.5% transaction fee and there is a 0.1% fee for amounts over $3000.

But those who invest larger amounts, or on a regular basis, will benefit.

A new per-order cap will be applied to fees. For individual orders, the transaction fee would not be more than US$5 per order for US shares, A$15 per order for Australian shares, and $25 per order for NZ shares.

Co-founder Leighton Roberts said the new structure would be more expensive for people doing small, ad hoc trades.

But the change better reflected the cost for delivering the service. He said, as an example, a $5 trade increases in price from about 2.5c to about 9.5c.

A new subscription model was designed to encourage regular investing, he said.

Sharesies will introduce new monthly plans that are opt-in only and have varied levels of included value.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Bala Sharma is a young thirteen year-old investor who has seen success in the NFT trade. He hopes to start his own investment fund at some stage.

The investment platform was set up in 2017 to enable people to easily invest in shares and funds, and has grown so much that about one in 10 New Zealanders now invest through it.

“We know people’s investing behaviour can change, so flexibility was key when designing the plans and how they’d work,” Roberts said.

The introduction of monthly plans would give investors new pricing options based on how they wanted to invest.

Sharesies is communicating directly with all investors in advance of the change.

“It’s important to make sure everyone on Sharesies can invest in a way that suits them. This change aligns with that intention, and we’ll continue to support our investors as we grow with them,” Roberts said.

The move follows its earlier announcement of plans to launch its own KiwiSaver scheme in the first six months of next year.

The scheme will give investors a choice of funds to invest in.

It has already begun to build a marketing database for the scheme it intends to launch, and is encouraging people to sign up to a “wait list” online.