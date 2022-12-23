Vape store owner takes on body corp in battle to install ramraid security measures

Green Vape installed security grills to protect its storefront but has now been told to take them down.

An Auckland vape shop is battling its building’s body corporate over storefront grills it installed to ward off ramraids.

Ariful Islam spent about $10,000 having metal bars installed in front of his shop windows and doors as a security precaution.

He had already suffered a ramraid at another vape store he owns in Hamilton in February, which left him thousands of dollars out-of-pocket and with a big clean-up job.

But the body corporate for his Ponsonby shop, About Body Corporates, was not happy with the grills and asked for them to be removed.

Islam said when he asked why he should remove the grills and what harm they had caused, he was told they breached the rules and were an eyesore.

He painted the metal bars and covered others with artificial flowers. But he said the body corporate still stood by its decision and wanted the grills gone.

In a statement, About Body Corporates said: “This matter is under discussion/resolution between the body corporate, the landlord and the tenant. We don’t have any further instruction at this time.”

Supplied CCTV footage shows a ramraid at Blaze N Chill vape shop in Hamilton Central.

Islam had the security grill installed before Green Vape store opened in March. He did not seek permission from the landlord or body corporate before doing so.

He said he was too scared to open the shop without having grills installed due to the shop being close to the road.

“Body corp didn’t like it, so I’ve been continuously fighting with them in order to keep that.”

The landlord of the Green Vape store said he had done his best to help Islam, including explaining to the body corporate that he was a victim of ramraids and had offered help to “beautify the gate” so it didn’t “look like the bars of jail” in order to get it approved.

Supplied Ariful Islam claims his body corp believes the security measures are ugly, so he covered them in artificial leaves.

He and Islam earlier this week had a meeting to discuss alternative “remedial actions for the grills”.

The options included installing protection behind the glass, a protection door in front of the existing door and removing the grill in front of the shop.

“We are living in a society where the laws, rules and contracts are to be obeyed. I like to give my sympathy and help to the victims of crime, however, it will be chaos if those regulations are neglected,” the landlord said.

Islam had been asked to submit a proposal next week to the body corporate for approval, following his breach of agreement notice.

Islam said the rules were outdated and no longer fit for purpose in the modern trading environment.

He said he had been going back and forth with police, the body corporate, Auckland Council and Auckland Transport in his quest to seek approval to keep the grills.

He said he installed them out of fear of a repeat of what happened to his Hamilton store but had found himself in the middle of bureaucracy “mess”.

“I have made a submission online to Auckland Council (Auckland Transport) and I am yet to hear from them. But in the meantime the body corp is pressurising us to remove the gate. But all I’m asking is them to give me an alternative for security.

Supplied Ariful Islam’s Hamilton vape store, Blaze N Chill, was ramraided in February and cost thousands of dollars to restore.

“If I remove the grill and in any case a ramraid or a break-in does happen who will be responsible? It makes sense logically to keep it but in their terms going by the books, it is not authorised for them.”

Islam called the situation “a headache” and said he had gone out of his way and done as much as he could to make the grills look nicer in an attempt to keep the body corporate happy.

“I put some artificial plants, some artificial fences and leaves so it looks like a grass garden and covers the bar. I was telling them I can do anything you want; you want me to paint it any colour, I’ll do, flowers, plant something, I can do outdoor plant pots, as much as I can do to minimise the look, but they are only saying remove the bar. This is the best security proposal I could come up with.”

The push from the government to fund additional security measures for dairies and small shops was a good move, but business owners needed the support of their body corporates in order to make these fit for purpose and effective, he said.

“It is better to prevent than do security after it happens.

“Body corp rules need to change. A lot of small tenants are under body corp ... the rules are there but they are not friendly enough for the person working there.”

Islam said he stood by his view that the grills needed to remain outside his shopfront as opposed to inside because damage could still be done to the glass if a ramraid or break-in was to occur.

He said the grill outside Green Vape Ponsonby did not pose any hindrance to pedestrians and did not pose any risk to the structure of the building.