Owner of Danny Doolan's, The Cav and others to sell its bars after losses mount during pandemic

Danny Doolan’s is one of the bars now up for sale as part of the Good Spirits Hospitality group. (File photo)

The unprofitable Good Spirits Hospitality group is selling its nine bars after trading was hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NZX-listed company said in a statement on Wednesday that it is seeking non-binding indicative bids for all its venues by February 24 next year. Eight bars are in Auckland and one in Hamilton.

The group’s bars include The Fox, Botany Commons, Danny Doolan’s, Union Post, Cock & Bull, Citizen Park and The Cav. O’Hagan’s pub in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour closed after the lease expired on Monday, it said.

The hospitality group has posted losses for the last three financial years as lockdowns and border closures hurt trading. An earlier plan to merge with Nourish Group, which would have given it better economies of scale and seen it expand to other centres, fell through in April.

Last month, chairperson Matt Adams told the company’s annual meeting the group had struggled to stay afloat and was starting to come under pressure to improve its financial position from its funder Pacific Dawn.

On Wednesday, the company said that following a strategic review by Tonnant Partners, the group’s board had decided to pursue a sale of its assets.

The group said its operating venues were emerging from Covid “with strong momentum”.

Operating revenue from the nine venues being sold was $10.7 million in the first five months of this financial year to November 30, with all venues trading profitably despite reduced opening hours because of labour shortages, it said.

It comes after a bounce back for the industry, built largely on increased spending at cafes and restaurants after Covid lockdowns.

The company forecast a significantly improved result this financial year to June 30, 2023, despite its venues still being constrained by Covid-related headwinds, it said.

It expected operating revenue of $25.5m from the nine venues in the 12 months to the end of June 2023, it said.

The company reported a loss of $6.6m last financial year as operating revenue slid 25% to $17.7m.

Shares in Good Spirits Hospitality closed up 5% to 4.2 cents on the NZX. The shares have lost 70% of their value over the past three years.