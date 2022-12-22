Investment platform The Property Crowd has licence suspended

Bank, insurer, lender, broker or adviser done you wrong? Complain to one of the four official financial services complaints services. First published in 2019.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has suspended the crowdfunding licence of The Property Crowd after the property investment crowd-sourcing company broke its licensee obligations.

The Property Crowd (TPC) was set up as a series of companies that would buy houses, and sell shares in those companies to people who wanted a stake in the housing market, but could not afford a house of their own.

But the business has had ongoing compliance issues related to failures in its financial reporting, and had subsequently been deregistered from the Financial Service Providers Register, the FMA said.

The FMA decided that TPC was likely to continue to contravene its licensee obligations, and suspended the company’s licence.

READ MORE:

* Medical cannabis company to pay $250,000 and offer to refund investors after misleading statements

* Wisdom House stripped of financial advice provider licence

* Property fund manager told its adverts are likely to mislead investors



The company was consistently late in filing certain financial reports, it did not file its financial return and failed to provide the FMA with information about how it would improve its systems to prevent further issues.

FMA acting director of capital markets Paul Gregory said ongoing non-compliance left the FMA little choice but to suspend TPC’s licence.

“TPC has a poor understanding of its regulatory obligations and the ongoing lack of information from TPC hinders the FMA from effectively carrying out our supervisory functions.

Supplied FMA acting director of capital markets, Paul Gregory says The Property Crowd had ‘a poor understanding of its regulatory obligations’ which forced the market watchdog to take action.

“So, investors cannot make informed decisions about whether to invest on TPC’s platform and their money could be at risk,” Gregory said.

Suspending a licence was a significant step, but after careful consideration the FMA decided it was the appropriate response to TPC’s pattern of compliance issues, Gregory said.

TPC was granted a licence by the FMA in 2018 but had not yet hosted a crowd-funding offer that met the minimum funding amount.

No investors currently use its platform.

But in January 2021 a Singapore-based company called Property Strata acquired 75% of TPC and signalled an intention to relaunch its service.

TPC has signalled to the FMA that it has a remediation action plan for improving compliance, and intends to relaunch its service.

The plan will be worked through with the FMA prior to any relaunch.

In 2019, The Property Crowd offered investors a chance to withdraw their investment after it “inadvertently misled them”.

The company told investors they would be able to exit the investment by selling their shares on a secondary market managed by The Property Crowd despite the company not having been given approval by the Financial Markets Authority to run one.

Founder Jim Janse, who it is understood has left the organisation, apologised at the time for the error.

"What happened was that we received news last month that our application was progressing towards formal approval. In my excitement I mentioned that we'd been approved when in fact we're still in the process of gaining final approval."

"I've apologised to the FMA," he said.